An overview of the stakeholder engagement and usage, data and technical developments over the course of the 2018 to 2019 phase of the LMI for All contract.

Documents

LMI for All 2018 to 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-090-4 , DfE-00024-2020, RR 971 PDF, 698KB, 51 pages

Details

LMI for All is a careers labour market information (LMI) database that uses a number of national data sources to inform and support individuals when making decisions about their careers.

This service is provided by the Department for Education and delivered by the Institute for Employment Research at the University of Warwick in collaboration with Pontydysgu (a Welsh educational research institute).

The service is made freely available via an application programming interface (API) for use in websites and applications.

Advertisement

Secondary school performance tables in England:Â 2018 to 2019Â (revised)
Resources
The achievements of pupils at key stage 4, and how they compare with o
Key stage 4 performance 2019 (revised)
Resources
Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key sta
Multi-academy trust performance measures at KS4: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mai

Published 6 February 2020