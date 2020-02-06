Research into how internal assessments are conducted in schools and colleges to assess practical skills in national vocational and technical qualifications.
Internal assessment in existing national technical and vocational qualifications
There is little published research on how internal assessment is used in vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) to assess those practical skills and competencies which are traditionally more difficult to assess through an external exam.
This report looks specifically at how these assessments operate in Level 2 and 3 qualifications in construction, hair and beauty, and information technology.
