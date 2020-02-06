Research into how internal assessments are conducted in schools and colleges to assess practical skills in national vocational and technical qualifications.

Documents

Internal assessment in existing national technical and vocational qualifications PDF , 1.1MB, 71 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

There is little published research on how internal assessment is used in vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) to assess those practical skills and competencies which are traditionally more difficult to assess through an external exam.

This report looks specifically at how these assessments operate in Level 2 and 3 qualifications in construction, hair and beauty, and information technology.

