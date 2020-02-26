Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
ESFA Update further education: 26 February 2020
ESFA Update academies: 26 February 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 26 February 2020
Items for further education
|the deadline to submit the IFMC is Friday 28 February 2020
|16 to 19 revenue funding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
|adult funding allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
|2018 to 2019 list of declared subcontractors
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) for 2018 to 2019
|EU exit update for apprenticeships
|update to ESFA intervention policy for apprenticeship training providers with low numbers of learners where Ofsted is unable to undertake a full inspection
|all apprenticeship starts to be through the apprenticeship service from 1 November 2020
|new provider legal agreements – deadline Monday 6 April 2020
|update on provider roadshows
|improvements to ‘Manage your apprentices’ in the apprenticeship service
|the FE Choices learner satisfaction survey will launch this March
|consultation on proposed changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Items for academies
|Teachers’ Pensions – update your contact details online
|academy trusts to supply or update their contact details information
|funding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
|pupil premium conditions of grant for 2020 to 2021
|year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2019 to 2020
|free school meals supplementary grant 2019 to 2020
|consultation on proposed changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
|tell us about your challenges when buying everyday goods
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
|can you help us to understand whether/how a public financial health measure of schools and academies could be useful to you?
Items for local authorities
|pupil premium conditions of grant for 2020 to 2021
|year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2019 to 2020
|free school meals supplementary grant 2019 to 2020
|section 251 budget guidance for 2020 to 2021
|consultation on proposed changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
|benefit from the reduced cost of risk cover
|tell us about your challenges when buying everyday goods
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
|can you help us to understand whether/how a public financial health measure of schools and academies could be useful to you?