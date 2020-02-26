Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 26 February 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 26 February 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 26 February 2020

HTML

Details

Items for further education

Reminderthe deadline to submit the IFMC is Friday 28 February 2020
Information16 to 19 revenue funding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
Informationadult funding allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
Information2018 to 2019 list of declared subcontractors
Informationfinal qualification achievement rates (QAR) for 2018 to 2019
InformationEU exit update for apprenticeships
Informationupdate to ESFA intervention policy for apprenticeship training providers with low numbers of learners where Ofsted is unable to undertake a full inspection
Informationall apprenticeship starts to be through the apprenticeship service from 1 November 2020
Informationnew provider legal agreements – deadline Monday 6 April 2020
Informationupdate on provider roadshows
Informationimprovements to ‘Manage your apprentices’ in the apprenticeship service
Informationthe FE Choices learner satisfaction survey will launch this March
Informationconsultation on proposed changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
Your feedbackwe would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns

Items for academies

ActionTeachers’ Pensions – update your contact details online
Reminderacademy trusts to supply or update their contact details information
Informationfunding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
Informationpupil premium conditions of grant for 2020 to 2021
Informationyear 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2019 to 2020
Informationfree school meals supplementary grant 2019 to 2020
Informationconsultation on proposed changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
Your feedbacktell us about your challenges when buying everyday goods
Your feedbackwe would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Your feedbackcan you help us to understand whether/how a public financial health measure of schools and academies could be useful to you?

Items for local authorities

Informationpupil premium conditions of grant for 2020 to 2021
Informationyear 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2019 to 2020
Informationfree school meals supplementary grant 2019 to 2020
Informationsection 251 budget guidance for 2020 to 2021
Informationconsultation on proposed changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
Informationbenefit from the reduced cost of risk cover
Your feedbacktell us about your challenges when buying everyday goods
Your feedbackwe would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Your feedbackcan you help us to understand whether/how a public financial health measure of schools and academies could be useful to you?
