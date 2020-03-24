Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on business support grant funding

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

This guidance sets out details of eligibility and delivery of the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF).

Documents

Small Business Grant Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF) Guidance PDF , 282KB, 12 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance sets out details and eligibility criteria for:

the Small Business Grants Fund ( SBGF )

) the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund ( RHLGF )

It informs local authorities about the operation and delivery of the 2 funding schemes.

These business grant schemes announced at Budget on 11 March 2020, and the level of funding was increased in a statement from the Chancellor on 17 March 2020. This guidance applies to England only.

Published 24 March 2020

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Explore the topic Funding programmes

Topical events Coronavirus (COVID-19): UK government response