ESFA Update further education: 22 April 2020
ESFA Update academies: 22 April 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 22 April 2020
Information for further education
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|reducing burdens on educational and care settings from the Department for Education and its agencies
|Information
|increased fraud risk during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
|Information
|IDAMs super users contingency planning for loans agreements
|Information
|maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2020 to 2021
|Information
|advanced learner loans funding rules for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|the ILR funding reports guidance has been updated
Information for academies
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|letter to academy trust accounting officers
|Information
|reducing burdens on educational and care settings from the Department for Education and its agencies
|Information
|increased fraud risk during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Information for local authorities
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|reducing burdens on educational and care settings from the Department for Education and its agencies
|Information
|increased fraud risk during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
|Information
|maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2020 to 2021
|Information
|advanced learner loans funding rules for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|the ILR funding reports guidance has been updated