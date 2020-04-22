Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 22 April 2020

ESFA Update academies: 22 April 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 22 April 2020

Information for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationreducing burdens on educational and care settings from the Department for Education and its agencies
Informationincreased fraud risk during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
InformationIDAMs super users contingency planning for loans agreements
Informationmaximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2020 to 2021
Informationadvanced learner loans funding rules for 2020 to 2021
Informationthe ILR funding reports guidance has been updated

Information for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationletter to academy trust accounting officers
Informationreducing burdens on educational and care settings from the Department for Education and its agencies
Informationincreased fraud risk during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Information for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationreducing burdens on educational and care settings from the Department for Education and its agencies
Informationincreased fraud risk during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Informationmaximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2020 to 2021
Informationadvanced learner loans funding rules for 2020 to 2021
Informationthe ILR funding reports guidance has been updated
Published 22 April 2020