Waltham Forest College Students Shine in Prestigious Centre of Excellence Plumbing Skills Competition

Plumbing students across London unite to compete at the Centre of Excellence Plumbing Skills Competition showcasing their industry skills and knowledge.

Students from Waltham Forest College, College of North West London, Tower Hamlets College, and West London College collaborated to compete in a series of practical skills competition and demonstrated their mastery in drawing and mark-out, fabrication and pipework installation, whilst working accurately and to a strict competition timescale.

Waltham Forest College students excelled across various levels, truly demonstrating their latest industry skills, dedication, exhibiting quality and precision in their work, securing remarkable victories across all category levels.

At Level 1, Waltham Forest College claimed the top position, showcasing the talent and dedication of its budding plumbers. Moving up to Level 2, the College continued its winning streak, once again clinching the coveted first place position. The triumph extended to Level 3, where Waltham Forest College not only secured the first position but also showcased its depth of talent by securing the second and third positions.

Rennie Llewellyn, Plumbing Lecturer, said: “We are immensely proud of the exceptional performance of all the students that took part in the skills competition and the outstanding performance of Waltham Forest College’s participants underscores the College’s commitment to providing high quality education and training in the field of plumbing, equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge and behaviours to succeed”.

Waltham Forest College continues to shape the future of the plumbing industry with its strong partnership and collaboration with industry leaders, Society of Public Health Engineers (SoPHE) and Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), who were part of the judging panel.

Hassan Rizvi, Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality, said: “We will continue to support the aspirations and skills development of our students by collaborating with key industry partners and other colleges and explore enrichment activities which broadens our student’s overall college experiences and widen their skills, talents and interests”.