Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance announces British Airways as its Headline Sponsor for The Apprenticeship Branding Conference –Amplify

Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (@MulticulturalAA) announces British Airways as its Headline Sponsor for The Apprenticeship Branding Conference –Amplify

Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is proud to announce British Airways as its headline sponsor for The Apprenticeship Branding Conference, Amplify, set to take place on June 11th 2024, at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Amplify is the inaugural conference hosted by the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (powered by Pathway Group).The prestigious event aims to showcase the latest trends, innovations and best practices in the field of apprenticeship branding. With a focus on empowering organisations to attract and retain top talent through effective branding strategies, the conference serves as a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and ideas.

“We are thrilled to have British Airways as our headline sponsor for Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Amplify. “Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with the goals of our event, and we are confident that their involvement will greatly enhance the experience for our attendees. We are extremely grateful that British Airways has shown the commitment to the Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Amplify.” Said Safaraz Ali, CEO Pathway Group and Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.

“We are delighted to support the upcoming Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Amplify. From student engagement to our award-winning graduate schemes and apprenticeship programmes, we are passionate about building opportunities for the aviators of tomorrow. We know diverse teams embedded in an inclusive culture always create better results and so are committed to continuing to improve representation across our airline, with a key focus on our emerging talent programmes. As a proud patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, we are really excited to support this initiative”, said Ricky Leaves, Manager Emerging Talent – Development and Delivery, at British Airways.

“The Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Amplify promises to be a dynamic and informative event, bringing together industry professionals, educators, and policymakers to explore the future of apprenticeships in a rapidly evolving economy. Attendees can expect an enriching experience that will leave a lasting impact on their organisations.” Said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director Pathway Group & the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.