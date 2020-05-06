Two tables summarising data from the 2015 and 2019 ASHE surveys.

Details

This document contains two tables of data taken from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) in 2015 and 2019. The first shows hourly pay by percentile in 2015 and 2019. The second shows pay growth between 2015 and 2019 for two groups: workers earning the top rate of the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage; and those at the fifth decile of the earnings distribution. This document is being published following a request for this information.

