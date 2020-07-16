How to create an academies complaints procedure that complies with the Education (Independent School Standards) (England) Regulations 2014.

Documents

Best practice guidance for academies complaints procedures

HTML

Model complaints procedure: single academy

ODT, 36.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Model complaints procedure: academy in a multi-academy trust

ODT, 41.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This guide provides information for academies and trusts about setting up and administering a complaints procedure that complies with the Education (Independent School Standards) (England) Regulations 2014.

There are also model complaints procedures for single academies and for academies in a multi-academy trust.

Published 11 March 2014
Last updated 16 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with best practice guidance for academies complaints and model policies for single academies and for academies in a multi-academy trust.

  2. Amended links from 2010 to 2014 Regulations and updated and revised complaints procedure added.

  3. First published.

    Advertisement

    Letter to academy trust accounting officers: July 2020
    Resources
    Letter sent from Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education Skill
    High value courses for school and college leavers: a one-year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds
    Resources
    Additional funding for one-year to encourage and support delivery of s
    Qualifications in COVID-19 support packages
    Resources
    The qualifications Education and Skills Funding Agency will fund to su