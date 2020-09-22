Information for local authorities and institutions about high needs funding arrangements for the 2021 to 2022 financial and academic year.

Special free schools adjustments: a guide for local authorities

Operational guide

Read the operational guide to:

  • find out how the high needs funding streams work for all types of provision
  • help local authorities plan their 2021 to 2022 financial year high needs funding
  • help institutions and providers plan their 2021 to 2022 academic year

Special free schools adjustments: a guide for local authorities

Use the special free schools guide to understand how local authorities’ dedicated schools grants are adjusted to account for new and growing free schools.

Further information

Read the schools operational guide: 2021 to 2022 to help plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

Read the high needs funding 2020 to 2021: operational guide for information about the 2020 to 2021 financial year funding arrangements.

You can read the national funding formula for schools and high needs for further details of the NFF funding system for 2021 to 2022.

View the provisional national funding formula allocation tables for schools, high needs and central schools services blocks for 2021 to 2022.

