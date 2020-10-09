Outcome of September 2020 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Mr Mark Jarvis

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 3671802Teacher’s date of birth: 20 February 1966Location teacher worked: Cambridgeshire, East of EnglandDate of professional conduct panel: 28 September 2020Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Mark Jarvis formerly employed in Cambridgeshire, East of England. The proceedings were held virtually at 9.30am on 28 September 2020.

Published 9 October 2020