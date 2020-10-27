LPC expenditure from April to September 2020.

Low Pay Commission expenditure: April to September 2020

This spreadsheet provides details of Low Pay Commission’s month by month expenditure. It lists the supplier, transaction number and amount for each expense claimed, from April to September 2020.

Published 27 October 2020