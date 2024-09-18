Meet the Winners of the ALT Awards 2024

We are delighted to share the winners of the Association for Learning Technology Awards 2024. The ALT Awards, now in their 17th year, continue to celebrate and reward outstanding research, practice, and achievement in the field of Learning Technology.

Recognised as a benchmark for excellence on a national scale, the Awards attract competitive entries from both the UK and internationally. Each submission is meticulously reviewed by an independent judging panel, chaired by the President of ALT.

This year’s Awards Ceremony, held at the ALT Annual Conference in Manchester on Wednesday, 4 September 2024, was particularly special. We were delighted to announce the launch of a brand new award, in partnership with Ufi VocTech Trust, which focuses on vocational education. Additionally, we reinstated the Community Choice Award, much to the delight of our community. Learn more about this year’s winners.

ALT Award for Individuals



Winner: Laura Milne

ALT Award for Institutions and Teams

Winner: MTU Technology Enhanced Learning Team

ALT Award for Leadership in Digital Education



Winner: Richard Walker

Highly commended: University of Nottingham Digital Learning Directors

ALT Award for Digital Transformation (in partnership with Jisc)

Winner: The Đigi:Đổi Consortium (An international group led by Liverpool John Moores University in the UK and Phu Xhuan University in Vietnam)

Highly Commended: Hull College

Sarah Knight, head of learning and teaching transformation at Jisc, said:

“Congratulations to the Đigi:Đổi Consortium, led by Liverpool John Moores University, on winning the 2024 Jisc-sponsored ALT award for digital transformation. Their project to scale up a sustainable digital ecosystem for HE in Vietnam has seen true cross-cultural transformation for multiple institutions, staff and students. By prioritising the principles of digital inclusion, wellbeing and net-zero, as well as using Jisc’s framework and maturity model for digital transformation, the Đigi:Đổi Consortium are working to future-proof their project and open up opportunities for UK and Vietnamese leaders/researchers to collaborate on digital transformation projects in the future. It has been a privilege to work closely with Dr Tony Wall and his team to pilot their use of our digital transformation toolkit within the Liverpool Business School. A well deserving winner! Well done also to Hull College, who were highly commended in the category for their project to enhance digital infrastructure and educational practices at their institution to better serve the diverse student body and local community. Their engagement of staff, students and businesses through the AI Academy and their inspirational ‘Translate to Transform’ project has been game changing for all involved.”

ALT Award for Case Studies of Ethical EdTech

Winner: MSc Disability Studies, Rights and Inclusion at the University of Leeds

ALT Award for Use of Technology in Vocational Education

(in partnership with Ufi VocTech Trust)

Winner: Burton & South Derbyshire College

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO, Ufi VocTech Trust said:

“At Ufi we believe technology has the power to transform lives and build a better future. We’re proud to be sponsoring the Use of Technology in Vocational Education Award in partnership with ALT. Burton and South Derbyshire College have demonstrated how innovative integration of technology can enhance education and support learners to thrive. We look forward to watching this project continue to grow and improve learners’ skills and opportunities.”

ALT Community Choice Award

Winner: Puiyin Wong

The ALT Community Choice Award was brought back for 2024, after a few years away. The award allows our Member community to vote for their winning entry amongst all of the categories. We had a huge volume of votes, and we are delighted to announce Puiyin Wong as the winner. Puiyin’s entry showed her dedication to Technology-Enhanced Learning research and practice, displaying an incredible community of practice for sharing best practices and ideas around the use of learning technologies. The impact of her work was demonstrated within her own organisation, community, and wider educational landscape.