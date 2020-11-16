An insight into the teaching of mathematics in secondary schools in England.

Documents

TALIS video study: country report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-211-3, DFE-RR109 PDF, 1.9MB, 126 pages

TALIS video study: technical report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-211-3, DFE-RR109PDF, 1.34MB, 87 pages

TALIS video study: England case studies

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-211-3, DFE-RR109PDF, 1.87MB, 70 pages

TALIS video study: England summary report for schools

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-211-3, DFE-RR109PDF, 1.12MB, 27 pages

TALIS video study: international policy report for schools

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-211-3, DFE-RR109PDF, 1.67MB, 21 pages

TALIS video study: professional development report for schools

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-211-3, DFE-RR109 PDF, 824KB, 44 pages

TALIS video study: statistical analysis

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 169KB

TALIS video study: descriptive tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 84.9KB

Details

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) video study, run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), provides new information on the teaching of mathematics in secondary schools across the 8 participating countries:

  • Biobío
  • Metropolitana and Valparaíso (Chile)
  • Colombia
  • England (UK)
  • Germany
  • Kumagaya
  • Shizuoka and Toda (Japan)
  • Madrid (Spain)
  • Mexico
  • Shanghai (China)

The findings presented here focus on the results for England. Data collection was conducted in England between October 2017 and October 2018.

The TALIS video study provides evidence on classroom processes by drawing on direct measures of classroom teaching and instruction through video-recorded observation and lesson artefact collection, alongside teacher and student questionnaires.

It does not provide cross-country comparisons as it was not designed to be representative of teaching within each country or economy.

There are also videos available which explain:

Published 16 November 2020