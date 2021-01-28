Advanced Learner Loans Paid in England, Academic Year 2020/21, August 2020 to October 2020 Inclusive

Documents

Advanced Learner Loans paid in England, Academic Year 2020/21 August to October inclusive

PDF, 222KB, 5 pages

Details

Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students.

This publication shows payments made from August 2020 to October 2020 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

Published 28 January 2021