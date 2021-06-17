Guidance for childminder agencies on registering with Ofsted, including the process, fees and requirements. It sets out the legal background and the extent of our regulatory powers.

Childminder agencies: registration and suitability

Childminder agencies must register with Ofsted and be inspected by us. This guidance includes information about the registration process, fees, the checks that we carry out, what happens at the registration visit and how to keep us informed once the agency is registered.

View application forms for registering a childminder agency with Ofsted.

You can also find out more about how Ofsted inspects childminder agencies.

Published 27 August 2014
Last updated 17 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance throughout - see the summary of changes for more information.

  2. First published.

