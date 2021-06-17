Research review series: geography

A review of research into factors that influence the quality of geography education in schools in England.

This review explores the literature relating to the field of geography education. Its purpose is to identify the nature of high-quality geography education in schools. We review pedagogical approaches, assessment practices and the impact whole-school policies and systems have on geography education.

We will use this understanding of subject quality to examine the state of geography education in England’s schools. We will then publish a subject report so that we can share our findings with the sector and government. The ultimate goal is that, through this work, we will contribute to raising the quality of geography education for all young people.

Find out more about the principles behind Ofsted’s research reviews and subject reports.

Published 17 June 2021