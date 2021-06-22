A summary of attendance in education and early years settings 23 March 2020 to 17 June 2021.

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak – 23 March 2020 to 17 June

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2021-week-25

Details

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apprenticeship service bulk upload specification
Resources
Technical documents for the apprentice bulk upload facility for traini
Risk assessment and action planning when implementing the Prevent Duty in higher education (HE)
Resources
Training materials on assessing risk when implementing the Prevent Dut
The Prevent duty of care and the wellbeing of staff and students in higher education (HE)
Resources
Training materials on the Prevent duty of care and the wellbeing of st

Published 22 June 2021