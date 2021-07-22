Statistics covering further education and skills summary data, including apprenticeships and detailed non-apprenticeship adult further education, in England (August 2020 to April 2021, reported to date).

Further education and skills: July 2021

This publication contains further education and skills statistics in England, including learner participation and achievements, covering the first 3 quarters (August 2020 to April 2021) of the 2020 to 2021 academic year (reported to date).

This comprises adult (aged 19 and over) government-funded further education (excluding schools and higher education) comprising:

  • education and training
  • basic skills
  • community learning

Headline further education figures include traineeships and apprenticeships where appropriate. However, for commentary specifically corresponding to these, see the Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2021 statistics publication.

Published 22 July 2021