Aimed at supporting and guiding today’s aspiring talent London College of Creative Media announce first three ‘Box Talks’ for 2020

@LCCMlondon announces 2020 ‘Box Talks’ following 2019 success

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has announced their first three flagship ‘Box Talks’ for 2020.

Held at LCCM’s state-of-the-art Music Box campus on Union Street in London’s Southbank, Box Talks are a series of masterclasses led by industry leaders aimed at supporting and guiding today’s aspiring talent.

Following the success of the initiative last year, LCCM is bringing Box Talks back in 2020 and has announced the first three events of the year. The independent higher education college will be hosting experts and professionals from the world of international music and creative arts.

2019’s sold-out events focused on breaking down barriers and creating an ‘open playing field’ based on knowledge and transparency. These included an A&R playback session with legendary executive Nick Halkes, a production masterclass with DJ duo ‘One Bit’ and Sentric Music presenting their ‘WTF is Music Publishing’ seminar.

This year’s line-up so far includes a Q&A session with Ann Harrison, Author of ‘Music: The Business’ on Thursday 23 January and a special appearance from Xhosa Cole, named BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2018, on Thursday 19 March.

On Wednesday 26 February, Kwame Kwaten, Vice-Chairman of Music Managers Forum (MMF), will be hosting the next round of his ‘BAME Game’ series with special guests Jasmine Dotiwala and Cookie Pryce.

JD Donovan, Creative Industries Liaison for LCCM, said: “We’re incredibly excited for the 2020 Box Talks series after the success of our 2019 events. To see a packed-out venue, full of new creatives learning from the very best the UK industry has to offer is great, and to hear such positive feedback from attendees is brilliant.

“It’s important to us and our guests to share our vision to provide an environment outside of a classroom, home studio or lecture theatre where creatives can have direct access to industry leaders.”

Excited by the future of Box Talks, LCCM is already looking to announce more dates for 2020. “Events like these are crucially important to future talents across the industry, receiving and absorbing the right information. More dates are set to be announced, hopefully stepping outside the London sphere and taking it on the road”

Tickets for Box Talks are available now with discounted prices for all students over the age of 16.

