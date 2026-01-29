FE sector’s social action initiative to recognise volunteers as changemakers

A new national programme is set to formally recognise the skills of people who go above and beyond through volunteering.

The Changemaker volunteering programme is being launched as part of the FE sector’s social action campaign Good for Me Good for FE. It will accredit the employability and transferable skills that volunteers develop, from teamwork and communication to resilience and leadership.

Developed by London South East Colleges (LSEC) and in collaboration with NCFE, the Changemaker programme was piloted with colleges across the Good for Me Good for FE network. It is now being rolled out nationally by The Skills Network, with the foundation level being made available to all colleges, free of charge.

The programme is designed to translate social action into recognised outcomes, enabling participants to progress through bronze, silver, and gold levels based on how much volunteering they commit to.

The initiative is open to a wide range of participants, including 16–18-year-olds, adults, career changers, NEETs, and individuals supported through DWP-related programmes. It recognises that volunteering doesn’t just happen in colleges – it takes place in local communities, from PTAs and sports clubs to workplaces and family life – and in doing so helps people build vital skills that enhance employability and personal development.

Founded in 2021 by Loughborough College, East Coast College, and LSEC, Good for Me Good for FE was created to encourage and celebrate volunteering across FE. Since its launch, 150 colleges have joined the campaign, generating millions of pounds in social value and delivering tangible benefits to local communities.

Since its inception, this campaign has shone a light on how volunteering builds confidence and resilience – which leads to increased wellbeing. It also strengthens people’s sense of belonging and civic responsibility, all of which are key aims of the new accreditation programme.

Dr Sam Parrett, Group Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges and co-founder of Good for Me Good for FE, says:

“Through our Good for Me Good for FE network, we see first-hand how volunteering transforms learners, staff and communities. Those who step up and give their time are true changemakers – building confidence and the employability skills needed for work and life.

“The Changemaker programme allows us to formally recognise and accredit this impact. It ensures volunteering counts, giving participants nationally recognised evidence of their skills that they can confidently share with employers.

“For colleges, it embeds civic action into curriculum and enrichment, turning activity already taking place into measurable outcomes. And for employers, it provides a consistent, externally validated framework that clearly links volunteering to skills development and talent progression.

“Our partnership with The Skills Network enables us to scale this opportunity nationally, creating real value for individuals, employers and communities alike.”

Over 100 people from colleges across the country joined two webinar sessions led by The Skills Network earlier this week. These were held to explain more about the programme and how to get involved.

For anyone who missed it, the session can be accessed:

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive of The Skills Network, adds:

“Volunteering and social action are powerful ways to develop skills, confidence, and character. By supporting the Changemaker programme on our EQUAL learning platform, we are helping colleges and communities recognise the incredible value of volunteers – and equip them with nationally recognised credentials that enhance employability and progression.

“We hope as many colleges and community organisations as possible will get involved, so that changemakers everywhere can be supported and celebrated.”