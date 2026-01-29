University research aims to save critically endangered Grenada Doves from going extinct

A team from the University of Chester has been conducting vital research in efforts to save one of the world’s rarest birds from extinction.

The Grenada Dove, Leptotila wellsi, is critically endangered, as it is estimated there are only approximately 160 mature individuals remaining. Exclusive only to the Caribbean island of Grenada, the dove faces multiple threats to its survival, including habitat loss, invasive predators, disease and hurricane-related population declines.

To help conserve one of the world’s most threatened bird species, researchers from the University’s School of Natural Sciences – Dr Wise, Dr Matt Geary and Dr Lottie Hosie – have published a new paper titled ‘Assessing threats and conservation action using population viability analysis for the Critically Endangered Grenada Dove Leptotila wellsi’.

The study – the first of its kind for the Grenada Dove – used population viability analysis (PVA) to assess the extinction risk of the two remaining populations of Grenada Dove and evaluate the effectiveness of proposed conservation actions. Drawing on field data, long-term population counts, and information from closely related species, the authors modelled various scenarios to understand how different threats and management strategies might impact the dove’s survival.

Key findings included:

The West population of the dove has a 100% probability of extinction within an average of 19.2 years.

The Southwest population has a 91.3% probability of extinction within 50 years.

Extinction risk increases significantly under scenarios involving tourist development, disease transmission, and unbalanced sex ratios.

Loss of forest habitat due to commercial development poses a major threat.

This research underscores the critical need for immediate demographic and genetic monitoring and targeted management to prevent the irreversible loss of one of the world’s rarest birds.

Of all proposed conservation strategies, population supplementation, such as establishing new populations or captive breeding, is likely to be the most effective.

The PVA highlighted the lack of data available for this species, so Dr Wise and Dr Geary applied for funding to collect some of the missing data, using camera traps and conducting territory surveys. The team was subsequently awarded a $12,000 grant from the Toledo Zoo in Ohio, USA and the IUCN Pigeon and Dove Specialist Group, to investigate Grenada Dove territories and predator prevalence.

The study had shown camera traps and conducting territory surveys across its two known areas of occupancy, with the preliminary findings both promising and concerning.

Grenada Doves were detected at both sites, with one site at Mount Hartman showing a significantly higher detection probability, but the study also revealed widespread presence of invasive predators such as opossums, mongooses and feral dogs. Researchers also warned the proximity of one site to an expanding landfill posed a direct threat to the dove’s habitat.

Following the acquiring of additional data from the study, Dr Wise and Dr Geary were invited to participate in the Grenada Dove Conservation Action Planning (CAP) workshop, presenting work on Grenada Dove genetics and the PVA. The workshop brought together government agencies, non-governmental organisations, communities, academia, and international partners to co-develop a 10-year conservation strategy for the Grenada Dove. It was held at St George’s University in Grenada, with University staff attending via videolink.

Dr Wise said:

“Urgent action is needed to protect the Grenada Dove and prevent its extinction. It has been a privilege to work on such a rare species and contribute to the management plan which will hopefully secure its survival into the future.

“Our research underscores the pressing need for demographic and genetic monitoring and supports the recommendations of the Species Recovery Plan, which includes predator control, habitat management, and establishing captive breeding. The PVA provides a vital evidence base for conservation planning and highlights the importance of proactive management to prevent the extinction of this unique Caribbean species.”