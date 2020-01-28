Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands

Due to continued success, leading training provider CT Skills is officially expanding further across the Midlands and beyond, therefore creating 14 new roles in the business.

The training provider currently has seven learning centres located in Nottingham City, Beeston, Derby City, Mansfield, Retford, Chesterfield and Leicester; however a strong demand for employment training across the Midlands has been prominent for the business.

Last year alone over 1,400 people enrolled on to life changing course with CT Skills, which inevitably resulted in continued success for employment & training opportunities across the region.

The training provider will now be offering training and apprenticeships in sought after areas such as Lincoln, Northampton, Doncaster, Birmingham, Sheffield and Milton Keynes with plans to continue growth even further over the next five years.

New teams include a Remote Regional Classroom Delivery Team, Apprenticeship Tutors as well as various Sales and Engagement Officer vacancies. The ambitious roles are suited for those wanting to enter or progress their career within the Education sector.

CT Skills thrive on fulfilling the employment skills gap in the Midlands and will continue to deliver a variety of courses in sectors such as customer service, construction, health & social care and IT. As well as offering apprenticeships in Accountancy, Digital Marketing, Business Administration, Team Leading & Management, Customer Service and many more.

As a result of the expansion, CT Skills will be growing their relationships even further with SME’s and large businesses across the region to support with their workforce development and apprenticeship programmes.

In 2019 alone, CT Skills worked with leading employers including Grosvenor Casino, Champney’s Spa, Marriott Hotels, Soak.com, NHS Rotherham and Derby County Football Club.

Donna Williams, Head of Operations at CT Skills said;

“After a successful 2019, CT Skills are entering an exciting period growth with over 14 live vacancies available. We are excited to fill these roles and begin delivering opportunities further afield.

CT Skills strive on changing lives for the better and by delivering more courses will give potential learners greater access to education, qualifications and job vacancies with some of the most iconic names in the Midlands.”

CT Skills is an ambitious business and has some of the largest funding contracts in the country. They are graded Good by Ofsted and hold the British Quality Standard ISO 9001 and obtain the Investors in People (IiP) Silver Award.

