 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands

Details
Hits: 531
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Due to continued success, leading training provider CT Skills is officially expanding further across the Midlands and beyond, therefore creating 14 new roles in the business.

The training provider currently has seven learning centres located in Nottingham City, Beeston, Derby City, Mansfield, Retford, Chesterfield and Leicester; however a strong demand for employment training across the Midlands has been prominent for the business.

Last year alone over 1,400 people enrolled on to life changing course with CT Skills, which inevitably resulted in continued success for employment & training opportunities across the region.

The training provider will now be offering training and apprenticeships in sought after areas such as Lincoln, Northampton, Doncaster, Birmingham, Sheffield and Milton Keynes with plans to continue growth even further over the next five years.

New teams include a Remote Regional Classroom Delivery Team, Apprenticeship Tutors as well as various Sales and Engagement Officer vacancies. The ambitious roles are suited for those wanting to enter or progress their career within the Education sector.

CT Skills thrive on fulfilling the employment skills gap in the Midlands and will continue to deliver a variety of courses in sectors such as customer service, construction, health & social care and IT. As well as offering apprenticeships in Accountancy, Digital Marketing, Business Administration, Team Leading & Management, Customer Service and many more.

As a result of the expansion, CT Skills will be growing their relationships even further with SME’s and large businesses across the region to support with their workforce development and apprenticeship programmes.

In 2019 alone, CT Skills worked with leading employers including Grosvenor Casino, Champney’s Spa, Marriott Hotels, Soak.com, NHS Rotherham and Derby County Football Club.

Donna Williams, Head of Operations at CT Skills said;

“After a successful 2019, CT Skills are entering an exciting period growth with over 14 live vacancies available. We are excited to fill these roles and begin delivering opportunities further afield.

CT Skills strive on changing lives for the better and by delivering more courses will give potential learners greater access to education, qualifications and job vacancies with some of the most iconic names in the Midlands.”

CT Skills is an ambitious business and has some of the largest funding contracts in the country. They are graded Good by Ofsted and hold the British Quality Standard ISO 9001 and obtain the Investors in People (IiP) Silver Award.

Advertisement

Helena Kennedy Foundation Financial bursaries now open - Closing date 30th April
Sector News
The Helena Kennedy Foundation is now accepting applications for the 20
Coleg Cambria launches new wellbeing academy for industry partners
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA has launched a new health, safety and #wellbeing academy
How Nottingham Community Housing Association is dispelling myths about Apprenticeships
Sector News
One of the key challenges of making best use of the #Apprenticeship Le

You may also be interested in these articles:

Helena Kennedy Foundation Financial bursaries now open - Closing date 30th April
Sector News
The Helena Kennedy Foundation is now accepting applications for the 20
Coleg Cambria launches new wellbeing academy for industry partners
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA has launched a new health, safety and #wellbeing academy
How Nottingham Community Housing Association is dispelling myths about Apprenticeships
Sector News
One of the key challenges of making best use of the #Apprenticeship Le
Fall in love with learning at East Sussex College this February #LovetoLearn
Sector News
People are being encouraged to fall in love with learning and try some
A class act! Lowestoft Sixth Form College Students celebrate offers from elite university
Sector News
Three talented students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College are celebratin
Female Empowerment Within #STEM
Sector News
Despite the fact that more women than ever are entering in to STEM rel
Assembly Analytics wins Leadership and Management Solutions accolade at Bett Awards 2020
Sector News
Assembly Analytics, the analytics and benchmarking tool for Multi-Acad
VGC launch new approach to learning and development to help everyone achieve their potential
Sector News
VGC Academy launched VGC provides skilled people to major civil engine
Career Colleges Students tackle youth violence in ‘the cloud’
Sector News
78 students from four Digital Career Colleges around the country are u
QA opens Europe’s largest corporate tech training campus in London
Sector News
A multi £million training campus for the world’s top #tech hubAs se
UCAS forecasts conditional unconditional offers will ‘significantly decline’ in 2020
Sector News
Offers which guarantee applicants higher education places if they make
National SEND strategy needed to end funding crisis
Sector News
Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has today secured a meeting with the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Coleg Cambria launches new wellbeing academy for industry partners 25 minutes ago
Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd
Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd has published a new article: How Nottingham Community Housing Association is dispelling myths about Apprenticeships 26 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole added a new event 3 hours

Careermap & BDO CPD webinar

Book here! CareermapLive will be joined by top employers, national awarding organisations and educationalist who will inspire and inform you so you...

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 04:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page