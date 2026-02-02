Leadership-level safety training standardised across world in engineering construction

ECITB Global has rolled out a new course to standardise leadership-level safety training for managers and team leaders operating within engineering construction projects worldwide.

The Leading a Team Safely (LaTS) course replaces the Advanced and Supervisor courses within ECITB Global’s International Health and Safety Passport (IHSP) scheme. This will sit alongside its Foundation level course, which is suitable for all members of the workforce.

The new course is designed to equip team leaders and managers with the essential skills and knowledge required to effectively lead their teams while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

It focuses on the essentials of leadership such as planning, implementing and reviewing, with a natural emphasis on health and safety.

The change mirrors the structure of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) CCNSG Safety Passport in the UK, ensuring consistency across all international safety training programmes. ECITB Global is the international division of the ECITB.

The announcement follows a successful pilot programme in Papua New Guinea. The course was delivered to a cohort of 16 workers at Hides Gas Development Company (HGDC Ltd) to develop their leadership safety skills for operating on the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Hela Province.

ECITB Head of Commercial Tristan Kemp said:

“As part of a strategic alignment with industry standards and to streamline health and safety leadership training across borders, ECITB Global is implementing the Leading a Team Safely course as a key component of its global training framework.

“Following the successful pilot, the LaTS course is now being rolled out throughout our existing licensed training provider network across multiple international regions.

“Replacing multiple IHSP levels with LaTS provides a single, internationally aligned standard, reducing complexity for multinational contractors and clients while giving them confidence in supervisory capability.

“It will ensure a consistent, high-quality approach that mirrors UK best practices while being tailored for deployment across complex global projects, particularly in high-risk sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, renewables and heavy engineering.

“LaTS emphasises influencing safety culture, effective communication and team leadership – addressing root causes of unsafe behaviour and improving team performance.”

The one-day interactive training programme provides managers and team leaders with the core leadership competencies required to manage teams safely and effectively in dynamic industrial environments.

Through structured discussions, case studies and scenario-based learning, delegates understand how planning, communication and supervision contribute to the successful delivery of projects – completed safely, on time and to specification.

The LaTS course supports individuals working in multiple sectors, such as oil and gas, power generation, renewables, chemical processing, manufacturing and construction.

As an example of the benefits, one of the largest employers in the engineering construction industry mandated that all its supervisory staff in the UK complete the LaTS course in 2024.

Altrad trained around 1,000 UK-based workers on the LaTS course to ensure they are aware of and working to the latest safety protocols and operational best practices.

Donna Mulvihill, Head of Learning & Development at Altrad, said:

“The ECITB Leading a Team Safely course is instrumental in equipping our staff with the skills and knowledge necessary to maintain the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”