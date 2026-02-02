Study on online abuse of sportswomen looks at high profile case and calls for change

Stronger policies and accountability measures to safeguard women athletes online are being called for, as part of a new study on the issue focusing on the case of former footballer and social media user, Joey Barton.

In recently published research, a team from the universities of Chester, Hull, Durham, Manchester and Loughborough has investigated and is raising awareness of misogynistic online rhetoric directed at women and girls in sport.

The paper analyses three event time-frames on the social media platform X where Barton targeted two female football players and a female pundit with abusive language, and the public response.

They looked at social media data focusing on public condemnation, criticism and accountability, wider implications, and the symbolic use of emojis to convey violence. For each event, the team analysed up to around 6,500 posts.

Their findings reveal a pervasive culture of misogyny – defined as hatred of women – and online violence against women in sport with an intersection of gender, race, and online abuse amplified by social media platforms.

The team outlines how the results serve as a stark reminder of the work that remains to be done in creating a safer and more equitable digital landscape.

The study, the team adds, provides evidence for policymakers, sports bodies, and social media platforms to drive cultural change through countermeasures such as robust and effective moderation and campaigns for safer online spaces and gender equality in sport.

Dr Alex Fenton, Associate Professor in Digital Transformation at the University of Chester said:

“This important research, conducted by the team and University of Chester students, shines a light on the toxic culture that persists in online sports communities. By examining high profile cases, we show how misogyny and misogynoir are amplified through social media, creating real-world harm for women and girls in sport. It’s time for platforms, policymakers, and sports organisations to take decisive action to make these spaces safer and more inclusive.”

Dr Wasim Ahmed, of the University of Hull, explained:

“Women and girls in sport deserve environments, both online and offline, where their achievements are celebrated. Our findings highlight an urgent need for stronger protections and platform-level responsibility. Without meaningful intervention, we risk normalising behaviour that has real and harmful consequences for those targeted.”

Dr Emma Kavanagh, of Loughborough University, said:

“We must act now to protect the health and wellbeing of athletes as they navigate their careers in the era of online media. Online abuse can have profound and lasting effects, and it can no longer be normalised or accepted as part of modern sport. Ensuring athletes are equipped to manage online environments and enhancing their safety is a vital step forward in advancing player care.”

Dr Maz Hardey, Professor of Business and Computing, Durham University, outlined:

“We are witnessing a pivotal shift where online impunity is finally meeting real-world retribution, financially and legally, for perpetrators. However, the cost for the victims remains unacceptably high. This abuse has actively dismantled careers and forced women to withdraw from UK football culture entirely to ensure their own safety. Legal wins are crucial, but we must act faster to ensure women are not forced into professional exile just to survive the abuse.”

Dr Rosy Boardman, of the University of Manchester, added:

“Our research shows how influential figures can radically shape the tone and trajectory of online conversations. When individuals with large followings use their platforms to normalise misogyny or direct hostility toward women in sport, they don’t just express an opinion – they legitimise harmful narratives that would otherwise remain on the fringes. Their words act as accelerants, fuelling polarisation and creating digital environments where abuse becomes routine.

“If we want football and wider sport communities to be places where women and girls feel valued, safe, and able to participate fully as athletes and fans, we must challenge this culture and demand higher standards from those who hold influence online.”

The paper, Misogyny, Misogynoir and Violent Online Rhetoric Against Women and Girls in Sport: The Case of Joey Barton has been published in European Sport Management Quarterly.

Barton was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court in November 2025 of six counts of sending grossly offensive electronic communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety, and sentenced in December 2025 to six months in custody, suspended for 18 months.