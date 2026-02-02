UK’s Management Publication of the Year Awards Return for 2026

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI), the British Academy of Management (BAM), and the Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) in association with the British Library, are delighted to announce the launch of the Management Publication of the Year Awards 2026. Now in their second year, the awards celebrate substantial business and management research that informs policy, industry practice, and the work of the third sector.

The awards build on the success of the inaugural launch last year, continuing to spotlight management research that drives positive change across business, policy and wider society.

This year will see the introduction of two new award categories – Technological Disruption and Inclusive Work. A special Innovation in Research Award will also be presented. These additions will spotlight research that helps leaders navigate the rapid rise of AI, embed inclusion into everyday practice, and challenge conventional thinking through deep insights and fresh approaches.

Entries Open Across Five Categories

Entries are invited in five broad categories. Nominations will be shortlisted by a panel comprising experienced members and practitioners from the British Academy of Management and will include academic experts in each of the five categories. The award winners will be decided by a separate small panel of high-profile judges, to be announced.

The shortlist will be announced at the Chartered Association of Business Schools conference in November 2026, with the winners revealed at an event hosted by the British Library in March 2027 .

To reflect the reach that management research has in the digital age, we welcome work that is published in multiple formats including books, eBooks, podcast series, blog series and film entries. Nominations are open to publications where at least one author is employed by a UK-based Higher Education Institution. Additionally, the research must be published between 1st February 2024 and 31st January 2026. Single journal articles do not qualify.

Award Categories

Sustainable Futures: Recognising research that delivers a positive impact for people and the planet. SME Growth: Celebrating research that addresses the real-world challenges facing SMEs striving for growth. Social Enterprise and Innovation: Honouring research focused on social enterprise models and innovative approaches to social impact. Technological Disruption: Highlighting research offering fresh insight into navigating rapid and complex technological change. Inclusive Work: Showcasing publications that demonstrate how organisations can embed inclusion into everyday practice to drive innovation, resilience, and social mobility

Cross-Category Awards

The judges will also select an overall Management Publication of the Year award and an Innovation in Research award from the category winners. These two cross-category awards cannot be entered or self-nominated; they are determined solely by the reviewing and judging panel. The Innovation in Research award specifically recognises work that demonstrates deep insight, fresh thinking, and a willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, underpinned by robust new research.

Championing Research that Shapes a Better Future

Across all categories, the awards seek to recognise innovative management research that addresses the major socio-economic and environmental challenges facing society today.

Judges will be looking for originality, significance, and rigour, alongside clear potential for real-world application and impact. Submissions should articulate how they meet these core criteria.Entries are open now for submission and will close on Friday 15th May 2026 at 12:00 BST. Full guidance on the awards and your submission form can be found in the awards portal – please click here.

Ann Francke OBE, CEO of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), said:

“CMI is delighted to partner again with the British Academy of Management and the Chartered Association of Business Schools to celebrate excellence in management and leadership. With AI and global uncertainty reshaping the workplace, it’s more important than ever that managers can access rigorous, evidence-based insights. These awards play a critical role in highlighting the fresh thinking that will help leaders navigate change and drive future success.”

Dr Jack Harrington, CEO of the British Academy of Management (BAM), said:

“These Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the immense impact business research can have on how organisations tackle the great challenges of our time. We are delighted to continue to partner with the Chartered Association of Business Schools and the Chartered Management Institute. Both share our vision for what effective, ethical, well-informed management practice can achieve.”

Flora Hamilton, CEO of Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS), said:

“We are delighted to once again collaborate with the Chartered Management Institute and the British Academy of Management on these awards, which celebrate the critical importance of business school research in informing policymaking and business practice. Business and management research has a clear and meaningful impact on society, and these awards recognise not only that impact, but also research that is accessible to business leaders and exemplifies the close relationship between business schools and industry. I strongly encourage all business school researchers who are proud of their work and the impact it has delivered to enter these awards.”



The Management Publication of the Year Awards are a collaboration between CMI, BAM, and CABS, in association with the British Library.



Entries: Full guidance on submissions can be found here: https://bam.grantplatform.com/



Previous Winner: The inaugural 2024 Overall Winner was Professor Elisabeth Kelan for her book Men Stepping Forward.





