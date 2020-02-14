 
Award-winning alumni wow during industry week at Trafford College Group

Details
Award-winning hair stylists, nail art influencers and celebrity makeup artists were among the VIP guests showcasing their skills and the careers on offer to hair and beauty students during an action-packed industry week at Trafford College Group.

Afro hair stylist Naomi Brooks and Afro Barber of the Year Graham Grimshaw paid a return visit to their former place of training to share the tips and techniques that propelled them national acclaim. Partington freelancer Graham is in the running for yet another Afro award while Black Beauty Hair Award finalist, NHF Afro Photographic Stylist of the Year and X1 Open Chair Hairclub Live award-winner Naomi from Manchester is adding even more magazine covers to her top-notch resume.

Alumnus Adam Fox, who won the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 with Northwich’s Fox Hairdressing, also visited Altrincham Campus' onsite Enhance Salon to judge a student competition for most professional blow dry.

Head of Studies for Hair and Beauty Louise Gray said:

“We’ve been delighted to welcome so many leaders from the hair and beauty world to Trafford College Group this week. Industry Week has shown our learners just how broad this curriculum area really is and how this college helps you reach for the stars.

“Staff have done a great job organising this week, which has gone a long way to support the next steps of our students’ journeys.”

Industry Week is the latest in a series of enrichment opportunities for Hair and Beauty students, which have included studying supplementary certificates - in tanning, piercing and semi-permanent eye lash treatment, for example – competition entries and educational trips away.

Level 2 Nail Services learner, Molly Nugent, who received a masterclass from @NailItByAbi Instagram sensation Abi Simons, said: “What they’ve shown us is amazing. Now I know what I can do and how to get there.”

