 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Immigration restrictions threaten construction delivery, says FMB

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding the UK's new points-based immigration system, Chief Executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), Brian Berry, said:

"If we are to have an infrastructure revolution and build a million new homes over the next five years, we will need to have an immigration system that allows for key construction workers of all skill levels to come UK. of all skill levels. Today’s announcement that there will no longer be a route for “low skill” workers to come to the U.K. after next year will hamper the construction industry’s capacity to deliver on key projects."

He added:

"We will need general labourers as much as architects or surveyors. They are a core part of the construction industry and it’s simply unrealistic to assume the domestic workforce will fill this gap in the next nine months.”

About the Federation of Master Builders: The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) is the largest trade association in the UK construction industry representing thousands of firms in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Established in 1941 to protect the interests of small and medium-sized (SME) construction firms, the FMB is independent and non-profit making, lobbying for members’ interests at both the national and local level. The FMB is a source of knowledge, professional advice and support for its members, providing a range of modern and relevant business building services to help them succeed. The FMB is committed to raising quality in the construction industry and offers a free service to consumers called ‘Find a Builder’. 

Advertisement

City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C

You may also be interested in these articles:

City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday
HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme
Sector News
@HTL_Group are incredibly pleased to share that they have recently bee
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C
Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers
Sector News
Coventry College is set to benefit from a slice of a multi-million-pou
Barnsley College Sport students score internship
Sector News
Two Barnsley College Higher Education Sport students have secured an i
Themed Learning Week Achieves National Status with Climate Change Debate
Sector News
On 10 February, students and staff up and down the country came togeth
Government announcement that low-skilled workers would not receive visas under post-Brexit immigration plans
Sector News
@CBItweets RESPONDS TO DETAILS OF NEW UK IMMIGRATION SYSTEMThe CBI has
A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
Funding keeps Croydon Apprenticeship legacy of 100 in 100
Sector News
New funding is set to see Croydon build on the success of its 100 in 1
Isle of Man to invest more than £500,000 in the Island’s young people through apprenticeships
Sector News
The Isle of Man Treasury Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, announced in tod
OfS approach to disruption caused by industrial action in colleges and universities
Sector News
In November 2019 @officestudents published details of our approach to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers 24 minutes ago
Stephen Kellie
Stephen Kellie has published a new article: HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme 27 minutes ago
Adult Learning Worcestershire
Adult Learning Worcestershire shared a video in channel. 33 minutes ago

Jewellery Making Course - How to make Jewellery?

Jewellery Making Course - How to make Jewellery?

On our courses you can explore your creative side and use your skills to create a beautiful piece of art and share it with families and friends. The...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page