Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.

As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language learning app @Babbel is offering all school and university students free access to its app for a month.

The move comes after the successful provision of free Babbel to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy and is designed to help students use their time at home productively and maintaining cognitive activity.

With more than 11.7 million people enrolled in schools and universities in the U.K. (Department for Education), nationwide closures are likely to have an adverse effect on the learning journey of many children and young adults. To mitigate against the impact of closures, Babbel is offering those affected, free access to its app and platform for a month, in any and all of its 14 languages offered: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian, and English.

To receive free one-month access, students (or their parents or guardian) need only apply via this link using their valid school email addresses.

Once registered, users will receive a coupon code for one free month.

The Babbel app is available on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Elisa Menozzi, Head of Northern and English Speaking Markets at Babbel, comments:

“As schools in the U.K. close, we want to help people who might now have their studies disrupted and find themselves with lots of time on their hands. As this global pandemic affects all corners of the earth, we are reminded more of what unites than divides us. Language is a connector, and so we are proud to be sharing the opportunity to learn with British students of all ages.”

