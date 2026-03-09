NSCG Celebrates National Careers Week 2026

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) has been touring local schools in an iconic 42-foot American school bus to celebrate National Careers Week 2026.

National Careers Week takes place at a key point in the academic calendar and is designed to inspire and inform young people, helping them build awareness, confidence and excitement about their future pathways.

From 2nd–6th March, the NSCG Schools Liaison Team hit the road aboard the ‘big yellow bus’, travelling across three counties and visiting nearly 20 high schools.

Along the way, they were joined by staff from a range of curriculum areas, who helped introduce students to a variety of potential career paths, including some they may not have previously considered.

Georgina Manifold, Senior Schools Liaison Officer at NSCG, said: “National Careers Week is a fantastic opportunity to connect with young people and help them start thinking about their future. Taking the bus out to schools allows us to bring careers advice directly to students in a fun, engaging way. Through activities and conversations with our staff, we hope to inspire them to explore different pathways and realise the wide range of opportunities available to them.”

On board the bus, students took part in hands-on activities, skills-based challenges, quizzes, competitions and Q&A sessions, helping them learn more about themselves while encouraging them to think about potential career paths that may suit them in the future.

As part of the celebrations, NSCG has also been shining a spotlight on it’s alumni and the journeys they have been on since leaving college. Abz Ayinla, a former Level 3 Business student, who after completing his studies launched his career with an apprenticeship in Procurement and Supplies at One Lancashire and South Cumbria, supporting services for North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust.

National Careers Week also coincides with Colleges Week, an initiative run by the Association of Colleges, which celebrates the impact colleges have both in their local communities and across the country.

Across social media, NSCG has also been sharing stories about life at college, including updates from the Academy of Sport, who have secured a place in the top 10 of the Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport Points Competition as they look ahead to the National Championships in April.