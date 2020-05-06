 
LSBF launches ‘Accounting Masterclass’ for ACCA students

Details
London School of Business and Finance (@LSBF) has announced the launch of a new initiative, Accounting Masterclass, with the aim of providing additional online support for Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (@ACCANews) students in the current situation.

Accounting Masterclass is a series of short webinars hosted by LSBF’s experienced ACCA tutors, focusing on covering each ACCA paper once a week. The schedule will run throughout the month of May from Monday to Friday, with 2-3 sessions every day lasting 30 minutes each.

LSBF has been offering ACCA courses since the school’s inception in 2003 preparing thousands of students for the professional qualification and future success with a career in accountancy and finance.

In response to the current situation LSBF has switched all classroom teaching to online provision. Rob Sowerby, Director of Professional Courses, said:

“At LSBF we have a long and established online provision to fall back on, which allowed us to quickly adapt and transition with no issues.

“With this initiative we use our knowledge and experience to benefit those students who have invested their future in accountancy qualifications. The Accounting Masterclass series is designed to give all ACCA students additional learning resources and academic support, and to make sure they can keep learning during these uncertain times.”

The sessions will be accessible for free through Zoom and are open to LSBF’s ACCA students as well as the general public looking to expand their knowledge during lockdown.

