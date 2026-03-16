Connie helps learners and educators navigate digital innovation globally

Connie Henry supports learners and educators around the world to understand and apply digital innovation in ways that actually work for them.

Her work as an Essential Skills Wales Practitioner and Digital Peer Mentor at Gower College Swansea is impacting people not only in the college but nationally and worldwide.

Connie is one of six tutors who will be recognised for their contribution to education at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Senedd in Cardiff on March 17.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

“What drives my work is seeing learners and educators discover tools, strategies or perspectives that genuinely change how they learn, teach or work,” said Connie. “I am passionate about creating learning experiences that are practical, inclusive and empowering, ensuring that digital innovation works for people rather than becoming a barrier.

“Through this approach, I aim to improve outcomes for individual learners and the wider education community locally, nationally and internationally.”

Connie’s role extends far beyond essential skills, encompassing digital innovation, inclusive practice, peer mentoring, staff development and community engagement across education.

She delivers engaging, confidence-building learning through a blend of classroom teaching, workshops, mentoring, one-to-one support and sector-facing continuing professional development (CPD).

“I aim to empower educators to experiment with tools, seeing how small changes can transform teaching and enhance learner engagement,” added Connie. “I also deliver training for staff supporting neurodiverse learners, working alongside a neurodiversity specialist.”

Through achieving Level 5 qualifications with the British Dyslexia Association, along with three apprenticeships, she has developed ‘game-changing tools’ for learners.

As a Jisc Community Champion, she co-organises and delivers TechTober, an annual programme of free CPD for educators across the world, sharing practical, peer-led approaches to digital tools. Webinar recordings are shared via LinkedIn as learning resources.

As board of trustees secretary, Connie plays a key role in the Kenya Community Education Project, engaging students in fundraising, cross-campus events and school links, while embedding the Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales and aligning learning to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

She was nominated for the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 by Stella Elphick, Gower College Swansea’s Digital Commercial Manager, who said:

“Connie has a rare ability to translate complex and fast-moving developments, including artificial intelligence, into accessible, practical learning opportunities that enhance teaching, learning and organisational effectiveness.

“She advances inclusive education, informs national practice and equips educators and learners with future-ready skills, creating lasting impact locally, nationally and internationally.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:

“Congratulations to Connie on winning this award. The Inspire! Tutor Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic tutors across Wales who are supporting adult learners to develop new skills.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives, and we know when one person learns the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.

“It is important we recognise the amazing tutors like Connie working across tertiary education who are making difference every day.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute’s director for Wales, said:

“The Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the incredible dedication of educators across Wales who strive every day to support adult learners in every environment – from community settings and universities to FE colleges and the workplace.

“In honouring their achievements, we celebrate the entire adult learning sector, knowing that wherever learning happens, a passionate tutor has the power to change lives.”

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.