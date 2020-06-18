#EdTech Startup Lectera.com Launches Worldwide

The Lectera.com international educational online platform starts operation in four languages since today (18 Jun). The founder and CEO of the project is Mila Semeshkina – an entrepreneur, author of the best-selling Learn or Leave the Market book, an international expert in brand creation and promotion. US $ 2.7 mln has been already invested in the development of the platform, while total investment of over US $ 7.0 mln by 2023 is planned. The platform is targeted towards international markets, in particular the CIS, Europe, the USA, Latin America, India and Africa.

Operating in beta-testing mode until September 2020, today the Lectera.com platform offers over 60 courses representing nine areas – such as the Digital age professions, Marketing, Soft skills, Sales, Lead Generation, Female leadership. All courses – each consisting of eight to ten 15-20-minute video lessons – are available in four languages: Russian, English, German and Spanish, with Hindi localization coming soon. The courses allow users to learn new skills quickly, instantly putting their knowledge into practice. Video lessons are originally recorded in the speaker’s native language, with a voice-over in other languages available at the platform. Each lesson offers additional materials for reading, as well as exercises and tests. User can change the language of the course at any time for additional practicing in foreign languages.

“While developing Lectera.com, we understood that it is high time for big changes in the approach to education – from the methodology, to the formats of training and knowledge testing. We have rethought and redesigned many approaches fundamentally, creating our own vision of future studying process.

"It is based on my Fast Education methodology, with a maximum focus on practice and obtaining results in the shortest possible time. With Lectera.com we offer the market a qualitatively new education format: easy, comprehensive, ready-for-application, and most importantly – inspiring the love to study, displaying how enjoyable and effective education can be. Our huge team, which now exceeds 150 people from 18 countries, is geared towards that," – CEO of Lectera.com Mila Semeshkina says.

Lectera.com platform integrates an affiliate loyalty program allowing users to obtain discounts on future courses, as well as earn on the recommendations of the platform and its courses.

“We are closely monitoring the needs of the education market. Lectera.com has its own analytical center, which monitors the trends, demands and challenges of the market. The schedule for launching educational units – including courses, marathons, programs, mega-courses, and podcasts – is planned for 3 years ahead. We will also launch apps for iOS and Android soon, as well as a corporate module ready for integration into any corporate internal portal, Lectera kids and Lectera Teens, and digital HR modules allowing getting a profession in a month. By the end of the year, the platform will contain more than 300 educational units in total.” - Mila Semeshkina adds.

Lectera.com is a group of companies with offices in the USA, UAE and Russia. This structure allows the even and simultaneous development of the platform in all markets, to meet educational needs in any region of the world. An international team, which works on the project, represents 18 countries.

The in-house software, also including a powerful CRM system and own analytical center, was developed with the methodology requirements taken into account. All courses are the Lectera.com’s intellectual property. The Platform offers over 60 courses now, representing nine areas – such as the Digital age professions, Marketing, Soft skills, Sales, Lead Generation, Female leadership.

