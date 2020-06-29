 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

House of Lords Committee - Democracy under threat from ‘pandemic of misinformation’ online – recommends DfE digital media literacy becomes ‘embedded across the curriculum’

Details
Hits: 274
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
parliament image

@UKHouseofLords and @HLDemoDigital - Democracy under threat from ‘pandemic of misinformation’ online – Government ‘abandoning its role’ in improving digital literacy

The UK Government should act immediately to deal with a ‘pandemic of misinformation’ that poses an existential threat to our democracy and way of life. The stark warning comes in a report published today by the Lords Committee on Democracy and Digital Technologies.

The report highlights the threat to democracy caused by a crisis of trust as the public feel unable to rely on the accuracy of information they receive online.  The Committee stresses the need for a new focus on ‘digital media literacy’ in schools and adult education to ensure children and adults are better equipped to identify misinformation online and are empowered to be ‘digitally aware consumers of information’.

The report recommends digital education move beyond a narrow focus on functional digital skills to support critical thinking in how people engage with technology and the online word.

It calls on the Department for Education to review the school curriculum to ensure critical digital media literacy becomes ‘embedded across the curriculum’.

The Committee says there is a concerning “absence of governmental leadership” on designing digital literacy programmes and accuses the Government of “abandoning its role” on the issue. The report compares the UK Government’s record unfavourably with countries with a better developed awareness of external digital threats from hostile states and where media literacy forms an essential part of the curriculum. 

The Committee also states that technology companies must do more to make their platforms intelligible, saying that “you can only read something that is legible.” The report recommends new regulation requiring greater transparency in how platforms work to support changes in the curriculum, including explaining how individual pieces of content have been targeted at a user. 

As well as focusing on the importance of education to democracy the report makes recommendations on better regulation of the tech giants, new rules on political advertising and election law, and the introduction of a new digital ombudsman. 

Commenting, Lord Puttnam,  Chair of the Committee, said: 

“We are living through a time in which trust is collapsing. People no longer have faith that they can rely on information they receive or believe what they are told. That is absolutely corrosive for democracy. 

“Part of the reason for this decline in trust is a lack of confidence among the public about how to navigate online and find sources they can rely on. The Department for Education focuses too much on digital skills in the context of computing lessons when schools should also be embedding critical digital literacy right across the curriculum. 

Advertisement

Overcoming barriers to learning English as a second language in lockdown
Sector News
@CitynIslington - Learning English as a second language is not easy bu
Government unveils Â£200 million package to help innovative businesses bounce back
Sector News
The Sustainable Innovation Fund will help companies recovering from th
Digital and technology solutions professional apprenticeship update
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has issued t

“In recent months we have seen clear examples of the dangers of misinformation online with the rise of conspiracy theories and spurious medical advice around Covid-19. This is the way misinformation can damage an individual’s health, at the same time we have seen other instances where it is our collective democratic health that’s under threat.  This must stop – it is time for the Government to get a grip of this issue and that must start by ensuring our digital education is fit for purpose in equipping citizens to be digitally and media literate.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Overcoming barriers to learning English as a second language in lockdown
Sector News
@CitynIslington - Learning English as a second language is not easy bu
Government unveils £200 million package to help innovative businesses bounce back
Sector News
The Sustainable Innovation Fund will help companies recovering from th
Frontline employees take ownership of leading public and business services provider
Sector News
Employee representatives at @SeetecInspire - one of the UK’s newest
Digital and technology solutions professional apprenticeship update
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has issued t
OU Law students develop chatbots to support the public with domestic abuse, injunctions and legal aid
Sector News
Law students from @OpenUniversity have been working with legal automat
Teacher feedback crucial to better student performance, reveals new Cambridge International research
Sector News
According to @CambridgeInt - Teachers are not receiving enough feedbac
DCG Celebrates Employer Partnerships
Sector News
A wide range of businesses and organisations who work with @derbycolle
After a long lockdown for parents - around the Bath area there could be relief from Norland College
Sector News
@NorlandCollege appeals to Bath families for trainee nanny student pla
MMU scholarships to champion women achieving senior roles in sport
Sector News
@ManMetUni renowned Masters of Sport Directorship (MSD) course is cont
Plans to ensure safety on construction sites are welcome – but developers must keep in mind worker’s wellbeing
Sector News
@BritSafe and @MatesInMind - a leading mental health charity, has toda
MyWorld set to make South West a digital media leader on global stage
Sector News
@BristolUni MyWorld creative hub has been awarded £30M from @UKRI_New
Virtual Work Experience Aims to Make a Career in Technology Accessible for All Students Across Britain
Sector News
@MyKindaFuture the underrepresented talent specialist, has partnered w

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 3 hours

Implementing strategies to improve retention

Join Kerry Boffey and Peter Stacey (Former Inspection Manager) for this free webinar looking closely at the use of data as part of the retention...

  • Saturday, 27 June 2020 02:00 PM
  • On line
Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 3 hours

Implimenting strategies to improve retention

Join Kerry Boffey and Peter Stacey (Former Inspection Manager) for this free webinar looking closely at the use of data as part of the retention...

  • Friday, 26 June 2020 02:00 PM
  • On-lin
Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey shared 9 photos in the ALIN album yesterday

Photos are being loaded.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4707)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page