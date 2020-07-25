 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Team leading £15m sixth form support students through unprecedented challenges of COVID-19

Details
Hits: 60
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

THE team leading a £15million education complex have supported students through the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.

Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre Miriam Riddell and Deputy Director Rob Hughes took the helm at the Flintshire site a year ago.

Fast forward 12 months and they have found themselves helping young learners who were forced to study in lockdown and self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With an influx of school pupils set to enrol this autumn – who have not taken their GCSEs because of the outbreak – they are in unchartered territory, but well-prepared to guide them in the weeks ahead.

And there are the A Level learners – also denied the opportunity to sit exams – forced to wait patiently for results that will see them attend university or pursue their chosen careers.

“When we began our new roles at Cambria last summer, we could never have imagined we would be in this position a year later,” said Miriam, a former psychology teacher and assistant head of sixth form at Mold Alun School.

“There have been challenges but across the college we have faced them head-on, working with our partners in industry, parents, and the students themselves, who have been incredible.

“It’s been really tough for the Year 11 and Year 13 learners because they have been in limbo since March, dealing with a situation we have never experienced before.

“Together we have managed to stay focused and positive, and staff have been on hand throughout with support and advice, either over the phone or through social media and video conferencing.”

Students already receive grades via email, so social distancing on August 13 (A Levels) and August 20 (GCSEs) will not be an issue, though lecturers will be on hand to help guide anyone who has questions or concerns.

“We will be open, with strict health and safety measures in place, and ready to help those who did not quite get the marks they were hoping for, or anyone who wants to join us for the next academic year,” said Miriam.

“They can call us in advance, and we can arrange a time to keep the number of people on-site at a minimum. All staff will be on hand for them to talk to, and of course we will be answering the phones and on live chat.

“It’s been a rollercoaster year, unlike any other, but in many ways it has been positive because of the strides we have made, and the impact we’ve had on students.

Advertisement

Reflections on the Summer Symposium
Sector News
On Tuesday @Ofqual held their annual Summer Symposium:Given the circum
Research on unconditional offers
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/23/research-on-unconditional-offe
Good News for Unemployed Women in London: Free Training Programme
Sector News
KNOW ANYONE IN LONDON WHO HAS LOST THEIR JOB DUE TO COVID-19? @WTMWome

“We have achieved so much and have continued to make progress in the wake of this pandemic, but it will be a boost for everyone to get back to lectures when it is safe to do so.”

Miriam added the ‘post-COVID support systems’ in place across the site will ensure the wellbeing and safety of everyone at the revolutionary Connah’s Quay facility.

“The way we carry out inductions, work with returning students and make the transition from being out of the classroom and in lockdown at home to reintegrating or integrating themselves into this environment is going to be pivotal,” she said.

“So rather than it being about what is required of them and what the curriculum will look like, the priority is whatever they need and what their requirements, having missed out on a large portion of this year.

“We need to make sure those Year 11 students who missed the last months of their GCSEs are not expected to hit the ground running because there will be gaps; they will have predicted grades but in most cases they did not have the opportunity to complete their studies, so we will put those foundations in place.

“We also want to build on the links and partnerships with our feeder schools in this region; past months have taught us more than ever that working together is vital, getting out there in the community and forging those relationships.”

Miriam added: “I didn’t expect us to be in this position, and it has been challenging, but staff have worked so hard. We have communicated, stuck together and been there virtually for our learners and each other.

“With the high-tech facilities and technology we have here in Deeside, staff are used to working online, so we were able to minimise disruption for our learners and we have the capability to carry on operating in this way for as long as is necessary.

“That said, we can’t wait for the students to be back here, to bring the building alive when it is safe to do so – we will be ready and encourage people to keep an eye on the website for further details around enrolment and a return to D6.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

WCG recognises top students with annual awards
Sector News
Seven outstanding students from @WCollegeGroup have been honoured.The
The Skills Network Launches Pioneering Learning Technology
Sector News
Leading online learning provider @SkillsNetworkUK (TSN) has launched t
Reflections on the Summer Symposium
Sector News
On Tuesday @Ofqual held their annual Summer Symposium:Given the circum
Research on unconditional offers
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/23/research-on-unconditional-offe
Good News for Unemployed Women in London: Free Training Programme
Sector News
KNOW ANYONE IN LONDON WHO HAS LOST THEIR JOB DUE TO COVID-19? @WTMWome
Raytheon champions STEM at first-ever virtual Farnborough airshow
Sector News
@RaytheonTech - To conclude this year’s virtual @FIAFarnborough, Far
Coventry College confirms full re-opening in September amid high student demand
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is ramping up its preparations for a full re-opening
Opening schools should be prioritised
Sector News
The report, Balancing the risks of pupils returning to schools, highli
Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC
Reporting on low levels of Covid-19 transmission between pupils and teachers
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/22/reporting-on-low-levels-of-cov

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4786)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page