 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gower College Swansea student makes team UK line up for WorldSkills’ European Showdown

Details
Hits: 39
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Fourteen of the UK’s best young apprentices and professionals have been selected to take on the crème de la crème of their European peers in the first big skills pressure test of the post Brexit era – EuroSkills.

Rhys Watts, Electronic Engineering Apprentice Technician at Gower College Swansea, is the youngest of the team, representing the UK in the Electronics Prototyping category.

Rhys has used his College course in Electronic Engineering alongside his dedicated WorldSkills UK training to reach the international standard necessary to compete in Euroskills,” said Electronic Engineering Curriculum Leader at the College and World Skills UK Training Manager, Steve Williams.

The College has embedded WorldSkills international standards into core curriculum. This has allowed three Gower College Swansea learners to become squad members for Shanghai in 2021.

The competition to achieve a place in the EuroSkills squad was fierce. The squad pushed each other to develop their technical skills to the required level, the outcome being that Rhys was selected by WorldSkills UK. His dedication to his WorldSkills journey is exemplary and as a Gower College Swansea Apprentice Technician he is now passing on his experience to this year’s academic cohort. Well done, Rhys!

We are absolutely delighted with Rhys’ success,” said Mark Jones, Principal of Gower College Swansea. “-which is a result not just of his huge commitment to the development of his own skills, but also because of the very strong support that he has had from within the College.

Three of Rhys’ colleagues have also been chosen for Squad UK and have worked so hard throughout the WorldSkills process – even through lockdown – and we can’t wait to watch the rest of their journeys unfold.”

Team UK – selected, trained and mentored by education and skills charity WorldSkills UK – will be heading to Austria in January (6 – 10) to do battle with more than 500 competitors from 28 Countries who practice 45 different skills disciplines.

The competition in Graz, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis, is seen as an important indicator as to how the UK’s skills systems measure up against key economic competitors across Europe.  

Team UK will compete in a broad spectrum of disciplines ranging from engineering to construction, hospitality and digital and creative.

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK said: “Forget the Euros next season, this is going to be epic, and far more fundamental to the future of our country – demonstrating the next generation is developing the skills we need to help build back better our economy and remain internationally competitive.

London South East Colleges' kitchen assistant on her way to university goal
Sector News
A Kitchen Assistant from London South East Colleges' (@LSEColleges) Gr
Gold award for student zoo experience
Sector News
A programme which inspired young people to study for careers working w
Perlego becomes biggest online resource for academic theological textbooks
Sector News
@Perlego amasses the worldâ€™s largest online subscription for theolog

There has been so much conjecture as to how the United Kingdom will fare in terms of skills performance.  The competition with 27 of our near neighbours across the continent will be a brilliant benchmark and show what Team UK is made of.

The fab fourteen have already been through an exhaustive year long process of regional competition, national finals and team selection to get to this point.  Now they face months of intensive training raising standards to elite international level, under the guidance of WorldSkills UK Training Managers.

Governments and industry will be watching with interest to benchmark how well Team UK performs compared to the country’s main European competitors.  At the previous EuroSkills finals, held in 2018 in Budapest – Team UK finished ninth.  WorldSkills UK will use its participation in the EuroSkills Finals to direct the work of its Centre of Excellence, in partnership with NCFE, which utilises WorldSkills UK’s unique insights into European and global skills systems to mainstream excellence in skills development.

You may also be interested in these articles:

London South East Colleges' kitchen assistant on her way to university goal
Sector News
A Kitchen Assistant from London South East Colleges' (@LSEColleges) Gr
Gold award for student zoo experience
Sector News
A programme which inspired young people to study for careers working w
Perlego becomes biggest online resource for academic theological textbooks
Sector News
@Perlego amasses the world’s largest online subscription for theolog
Intequal head urges businesses to embrace PM’s planned educational shake-up
Sector News
Intequal (@IntequalLTD) head urges businesses to embrace PM’s planne
OfS student panel outlines priority areas for supporting students in self-isolation
Sector News
The Office for Students’ (OfS) student panel, which advises the @Off
Principal’s update for parents/guardians (5 October)
Sector News
We are now well into the autumn term and I thought it may be helpful,
By working together apprenticeships and technical education can play a central role in the economic recovery from COVID-19
Sector News
Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechEd): An
Building an immigration system for the future of work
Sector News
#FutureofWork - New immigration system should support COVID-19 recover
Code First Girls surpasses target to teach 20k women to code
Sector News
Through its partnership with @GoldmanSachs, @BankofAmerica, @KKR_Co, @
A commitment by Universities UK to students’ wellbeing
Sector News
As universities welcome new and returning students at the start of thi
National Grid and MyKindaFuture Join Forces to Inspire Over 100,000 Young People to Explore a Career in STEM
Sector News
Over 100,000 pupils in South London will benefit from new STEM skills
Barnsley College students get insight into world of poetry
Sector News
Students at @BarnsleyCollege have been audience to guest speakers to c

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 24 minutes ago

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson marks #BlackHistoryMonth

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson marks...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson marks Black History Month

Avado
Avado has published a new article: How apprenticeships can remedy the UK’s A-level obsession 1 hour 44 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 52 minutes ago

Barnsley College students get insight into world of poetry: Students at @BarnsleyCollege have been audience to gues… https://t.co/qCFwExD79L
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4984)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page