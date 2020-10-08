 
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE Awarded Honorary Fellowship from the Institution of Engineering and Technology

Details
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE

@TheIET announces 16 Honorary Fellows to mark 150th year

Sixteen world-leading engineers and technologists have been awarded for their outstanding contribution to the engineering and technology industry, with an Honorary Fellowship from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Pioneering woman engineers and technologists: Kimberly Bryant (Founder of Black Girls CODE), Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon (Co-founder and CEO of Stemettes) and June Angelides (Founder of Mums in Technology), lead the line-up alongside Dr Eben Upton (Chief Executive of Raspberry Pi).

Anne Marie Imafidon 750x570Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, said:

It's been 150 years and I'm so pleased that the IET has seen fit to bestow an Honorary Fellowship on me. As a technologist who loves what we do, and wants so much better for the field, I hope this Fellowship signals a step forward for the Institution - here's to more Anne-Maries being accepted, respected and celebrated across technical fields.”

The 16 Honorary Fellows for 2020 are:

  • Professor Herzl Aharoni, Professor Emeritus, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in recognition of his research achievements in semiconductor technology.
  • Ms June Angelides, Founder and CEO of Mums in Technology, in recognition of her founding Mums in Technology and the promotion of opportunities for under-represented groups in technology.
  • Dr Christopher Bruce, IET volunteer, in recognition of his outstanding service to the Institution of Engineering and Technology.
  • Ms Kimberly Bryant, Founder and Executive Director of Black Girls CODE, in recognition of her founding Black Girls CODE and the promotion of opportunities in STEM careers.
  • Professor Mark E Dean, John Fisher Distinguished Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Tennessee, in recognition of his contribution to the development of the colour computer monitor, the Industry Standard Architecture system bus and the first gigahertz chip.
  • Dr Hannah Fry, Associate Professor in the Mathematics of Cities, Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis, UCL, in recognition of her contribution to the public understanding of science.
  • Professor Stephanie Haywood, Emeritus Professor of Optoelectronic Engineering, University of Hull, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the engineering profession.
  • Professor Askwar Hilonga, Founder, Gongali Model, in recognition of his model of a low-cost water purification nanofilter.
  • Mrs Virginia Hodge, Director, Heron Associates and IET volunteer, in recognition of her outstanding service to the Institution of Engineering and Technology.
  • Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, Co-founder and CEO of Stemettes, in recognition of her co-founding of Stemettes and the promotion of women in STEM careers.
  • Eur Ing Savvas Savvides, IET volunteer, in recognition of his outstanding service to the Institution of Engineering and Technology.
  • Professor Will Stewart, Visiting Professor, University of Southampton and IET volunteer, in recognition of his outstanding service to the Institution of Engineering and Technology.
  • Professor Eleanor Stride, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Oxford, in recognition of her contribution to biomedical engineering and research into the treatment of major diseases.
  • Dr Eben Upton, Chief Executive, Raspberry Pi, in recognition of his design and development of the Raspberry Pi device.
  • Professor Bernard Weiss, IET volunteer, in recognition of his outstanding service to the Institution of Engineering and Technology.
  • Ms Sophie Wilson, English computer scientist, in recognition of her contribution to the design of the ARM architecture and the development of ARM microprocessors.

On awarding the Honorary Fellowships, Professor Danielle George MBE, IET President, said:

“I am delighted that we are able to mark the outstanding achievements of these talented individuals in our 150th year, with one of the IET’s highest honours, Honorary Fellowship. As distinguished engineers and technologists, they have each excelled in their professions and have made a vast contribution as pioneers of important areas in the engineering and technology industries. They should all be very proud of their achievements – with each award being extremely well-deserved.”

The awards will be officially given during Danielle George’s inaugural President’s Address ‘150 years of difference makers’, which takes place online on 8 October at 1pm BST / 2pm CET / 8pm CST / 8am EDT / 5am PDT. Find out more here https://presidentsaddress.theiet.org/.

A full list of the IET’s Honorary Fellows can be found on the IET’s website

