Audencia signs new strategic partnerships in Africa

@Audencia Executive Education continues to expand internationally and is now available in three African countries. The Executive MBA programme, already offered at the Algerian business school ESAA (Ecole Supérieure Algérienne des Affaires), will be available in March 2021 in Senegal at SUPDECO Dakar, and in Morocco at Euromed Business School in Fez. This programme is also taught at Audencia’s main Atlantic Campus in Nantes.

Audencia continues its international development by strengthening its presence in Africa with two new partnerships: in Senegal with SUPDECO Dakar and in Morocco with Euromed Business School in Fez. The Executive MBA course, which is currently on offer at Audencia’s Atlantic Campus in Nantes and in Algeria at ESAA, is AMBA accredited. The schools are committed to deploying this programme according to international accreditation standards (EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA).

At SUPDECO Dakar, Senegal's first business school, the Audencia Executive MBA programme will start in March 2021 with thirty participants. The programme is aimed at senior executives, general managers and senior executives, mainly French-speaking African nationals or managers based in Senegal. Candidates must have over eight years of professional experience and a Bachelor or Master degree. Classes will be taught at SUPDECO’s campus by professors from both Audencia and SUPDECO. Students will also do a study trip to Audencia’s Atlantic Campus in Nantes. The partnership also includes research collaboration, and student and faculty exchanges.

Dakar is both a gateway to West Africa, and Senegal’s economic epicentre. The partnership will allow Audencia to create an ecosystem of excellence with SUPDECO Dakar for students and businesses. Audencia’s alliances-based strategy has underpinned the school’s development for over twenty years and has created a virtuous circle of exchanges with partnering organisations around the world (Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Vendée, MEDIACAMPUS, Paris, Nantes, etc…). For example, SUPDECO Dakar now offers a Bachelor in Agribusiness, also an important theme for Audencia, thus strengthening the proximity between the two schools. Indeed, in late 2018, Audencia co-founded the Collaborative Institute for Global Agribusiness with the following South American and African partners: Brazilian Association of Agribusinesses (ABAG), ESPAE Graduate School of Management in Ecuador, the consulting company TCAI, Tejon Communication & Action International Ltda in Brazil, USIU Africa and the University of Ghana.

In Morocco, companies particularly value managers who can develop, anticipate, and reinvent individual and collective skills in order to respond to the new challenges linked to significant economic shifts in the region. The missions of Audencia and the Euromed Business School are perfectly aligned to this. The two schools aim to nurture talent, bring about change and create sustainable performance.

The Audencia Executive MBA programme is aimed at senior executives, high potential executives, and experienced entrepreneurs with over eight years of professional experience and a Bachelor or Master degree. The programme will be taught from November 2020 at Euromed University’s Fez-Casablanca campus by professors from both schools. The objective of the programme is to train innovative leaders with a disruptive approach in order to identify differentiating growth drivers. The course allows students to explore different fields of management in order to build a systemic vision of companies, but also to explore specific themes arising from new business challenges.

This programme is a career accelerator that allows students to develop their leadership skills and to better understand the challenges of companies’ digital, ecological, and business model transformations. During their training, the thirty or so participants will go on a learning trip to one of Audencia's campuses in France or China.

 

About Audencia 

Founded in 1900, Audencia is among the best European business schools.  Regularly ranked in the world’s upper tier by The Financial Times, Audencia is accredited by EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. It is therefore part of the small number of schools worldwide who hold this ’triple crown’ accreditation. First French management school to adhere to the UN’s   Global Compact, and also a signatory of its Principles of Responsible Management Education, Audencia has long been committed to educating and guiding tomorrow’s responsible managers and entrepreneurs. Audencia offers programmes in management and communication from bachelor to doctoral level. The school has signed accords with 300 international academic institutions and more than 180 national and international firms. Audencia is home to more than 5,600 students, close to 136 faculty and has a network of over 28,000 alumni.

