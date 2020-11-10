 
The way people learn and the time they set aside for learning has changed: Develop Training unveils its first blended learning course

John Kerr, managing director of Develop Training

Leading technical and compliance training provider @DevelopTraining has hailed a “great leap forward” for the industry after it brought forward the launch of its first blended learning course due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Develop Training, part of the JTL Group, has hailed its newly revised Authorised Person High Voltage (Commercial) training course as a first for the industry, thanks to its blend of newly created remote digital learning modules combined with practical hands-on training.

The course is the first of a number of blended learning programmes which have been specifically designed for estates and facilities management and multi-utilities and will be rolled out over the next few months.

The new Authorised Person High Voltage (Commercial) training course reduces the time spent in a classroom from five days to three by incorporating digital modules so that participants can learn digitally from anywhere in the UK at their own pace and at a time suitable to them.

They can take up to two months to complete the online section – rather than having to cover everything within two days – which includes topics such as electrical safety, safety legislation, HV switchgear and HV protection. This allows the delegates to learn at a pace that suits them.

The programme has been restructured and streamlined and includes additional modules on cabling, partial discharge and Arc Flash, and they can also talk online to Develop’s experienced trainers via a video platform such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

There is still a requirement for delegates to spend three days learning face to face in the Centre, where they will undertake practical and theory based tasks such as cable diversion and live working, with an assessment being held on the final day.

John Kerr, managing director of Develop Training, said:

“We’re really excited about the launch of our new blended learning course because it’s a first for us and this industry and a great leap forward in terms of the flexibility and variety of ways we can deliver training for the utilities industry.

“The way people learn and the time they set aside for learning has changed. They want more flexibility and a range of options to suit their individual learning style, while for many companies, sending staff away for five days away is not feasible.

“We were already designing courses to suit these changing trends, but the introduction of the Covid-19 restrictions underlined the need for greater use of online training, so this prompted us to speed up the development of these learning platforms.

“We’re also in the process of designing a number of other blended training courses which will be ready to launch in 2021 – watch this space!"

