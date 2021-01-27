 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Overworked teachers call for clarity and collaboration, new study finds

Details
Hits: 388
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Overworked teachers call for better collaboration between schools to improve delivery of remote learning during pandemic 

  •  Teacherly reveals 62% of UK teachers claim workload has increased during the pandemic
  • 75% of teachers suggest more collaboration between departments and other schools is required
  • The Sherborne Area Schools Trust (SAST) organises a ‘TeachMeet’ remote Inset event for 840 teachers on 22nd February offering opportunity for teaching community to collaborate

With increased demands placed on education providers in light of recent school closures, UK teachers are calling their employers to improve collaboration between departments and other schools to improve productivity and efficiency as well as increasing academic and pastoral support for students who are learning from home.

According to new research conducted by teaching community, Teacherly in conjunction with Censuswide, almost three quarters (74%) of teachers agree that better collaboration between staff and other education providers would not only lead to the creation of more relevant and engaging lessons for pupils but would also help with their performance.

 

The general feeling among the teaching community was discovered to be a mixture of concern, stress, confusion and worry. A quarter (25%) said that they were concerned about the health and safety of both colleagues and pupils, while 22% were also confused about the guidelines. A further 21% said they felt stressed with managing the extra needs of pupils at the moment, and 20% felt ‘exhausted’ by the extra responsibilities they are facing - including ensuring classrooms are Covid-secure for key worker children and ensuring pupils catch up on lost time.

As a result, workloads are increasing; 62% said that their time spent working had increased since returning to school this September, with almost a quarter (23%) claiming their time spent working had increased substantially.

As teachers call for improved collaboration, Teacherly will be supporting the ‘TeachMeet’ event, organised by Sherborne Area Schools Trust (SAST), on Monday 22nd February 2021. The theme is ‘the classroom after the storm’ and will bring together 840 teaching staff remotely to share resources and knowledge around topics such as the classroom of the future, hybrid learning and teacher wellbeing, among many others with keynotes from Jackie Beare and other lead educators.

As part of Teacherly’s research, teachers underlined lesson planning to be the most time-consuming activity for those who felt their working hours had increased, followed by teaching itself. Some teachers (21%) have found that conducting extra lessons to help pupils catch up is a new added stress. Related to this, 22% were also worried about the level of catching up that is required and the potential of pupils falling further behind.

When asked about ideal solutions for helping children catch up on lost time, 94% of teachers thought there was a solution that could be implemented. These ranged from longer school days and intensive online courses to additional lessons on weekends and individual tutoring at home.

Update from Principal Mark Jones â€“ 27 January 2021
Sector News
Last weekâ€™s announcement by the Education Minister about the way GCS
NEBOSH announces raft of new qualifications to kick off 2021
Sector News
Health and safety practitioners will have even more opportunities for
First 73 Kickstart young people ready to start work through Aspire
Sector News
More than 70 young people across the UK will enter employment in sport

Atif Mahmood, CEO, Teacherly:

“Working conditions for teachers are exceptionally difficult at the moment and ensuring their wellbeing is essential for the profession. Providing support and sharing knowledge means teachers can support each other in areas that are proven to be time-consuming, including lesson-planning and creating lessons to help pupils catch up on lost time. Even teachers in different departments can share resources with each other to aid the creation of engaging lessons. Teamwork is widely recognised as being invaluable to meeting challenges – something that is no different for teachers, who are often working in isolation from each other at home. There are platforms and communities available to assist with this; working in this way allows different class groups, departments and even separate schools to forge new relationships and learn from each other – no matter where they are based geographically.”

Alex More, Lead Teacher of Innovation in Teaching & Learning atShaftesbury school, part of the Sherborne Area Schools Trust:

“Pandemic or no pandemic, we know that collaboration and knowledge sharing between teachers, departments and schools has a huge role to play in breeding greater productivity among teams. In scaling up our ‘TeachMeet’ event this year from 120 to 840, we have an opportunity to put collaboration into action. We’ll be addressing the key challenges facing teachers and sharing insights on the initiatives and technology that are vital to making those within the profession feel more empowered and supported at this time.”

Methodology Teacherly commissioned Censuswide to poll 500 UK teachers aged 18+. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Update from Principal Mark Jones â€“ 27 January 2021
Sector News
Last weekâ€™s announcement by the Education Minister about the way GCS
NEBOSH announces raft of new qualifications to kick off 2021
Sector News
Health and safety practitioners will have even more opportunities for
First 73 Kickstart young people ready to start work through Aspire
Sector News
More than 70 young people across the UK will enter employment in sport
New EdTech modules released with a focus on digital wellbeing and managing online learning
Sector News
Twelve new bite-size EdTech modules have been released on the @E_T_Fou
Sector response to PM's announcement schools in England will not start to open more widely to pupils until at least 8th March 2021 at the earliest
Sector News
The Teaching Union's @NASUWT @NAHTnews @NEUnion respond to @BorisJohn
Plea to support North West job seekers left behind by lockdown
Sector News
@phxtraining has called on the government to ensure job seekers arenâ€
Barton Peveril Physicists Celebrated in International Competition
Sector News
Six @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students were successful in the
NEW PLATFORM LAUNCHES TO BRING DYSLEXIC TALENT INTO ADVERTISING INDUSTRY
Sector News
Despite the Â£100bn advertising industry recognising the positive bene
HAYS EDUCATION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PEARSON NATIONAL TEACHING AWARDS
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK, the experts in recruiting education professionals, i
Kirsty Williams launches Curriculum for Wales Implementation Plan
Sector News
@wgmin_education publishes the Curriculum for Wales implementation pla
Coronavirus â€˜no detrimentâ€™ policies lie behind the significant increase in first class honours
Sector News
@OfficeStudents responds to @UKHESA statistics Commenting on todayâ€™s
Update from Principal Mark Jones â€“ 27 January 2020
Sector News
Last weekâ€™s announcement by the Education Minister about the way GCS

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5282)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page