Why Do English Employers Pay 2.5x More for Apprentices compared to Germany or Austria? FE Soundbite 829

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Welcome back and Happy New Year to you! I hope you had a brilliant break.

Why Does it cost 2.5x More For Employers To Train Apprentices in England, Compared to Germany or Austria?

We had some really interesting research from Warwick University and the Gatsby Foundation, which reveals English employers pay 2.5 times more to train apprentices in Germany or Austria! In Germany or Austria, employers who train apprentices actually turn a profit! If the government wants 50,000+ more apprentices, this cost-benefit equation needs serious attention in England. Could this be a hidden driver behind youth employment, NEETs, and employer engagement in general?

The research from the University of Warwick Institute for Employment Research and Gatsby was in conjunction with Dortmund Technical University (Germany) and 3s Research & Consulting (Austria). This is really, really interesting. Emily Erickson unpacks the research here. Using matched employer case studies, one firm per occupation in each country (looking at different occupations – HVAC and Chefs), the research compared the net costs to employers of training apprentices over the full duration of their programme.

The results are eye-opening. In England, employers training an HVAC apprentice faced a net cost of around £35,500 over the apprenticeship. This compares with approximately £14,200 in Germany, and a net benefit of just over £9,000 in Austria.

A similar pattern was observed for chef training: in England, the net cost was more than £33,000, compared to under £5,000 in Germany, and in Austria, the net benefit was £2,400. These figures take into account variations in training length across countries. In other words, they are not simply the result of longer or shorter training programmes.

Why is it more expensive to train Apprentices in England and what does this mean for employer engagement?

Cutting to it.. the cost of wages in England was a massive driver of cost.

English HVAC apprentice wages average £27,000 annually, versus £10,182 in Germany and £18,026 in Austria. Chef apprentices show the same pattern: £30,000 in England compared to £14,790 (Germany) and £17,671 (Austria).

Employer Hassle Costs and Thinking Beyond the Levy

Emily Erickson also highlighted an ’employer hassle cost’… which you can’t put a monetary figure on… but is definitely a thing… have you ever tried to navigate the .Gov site from an employer perspective? It isn’t simple!

In all three countries and occupations, Apprentices were productive, but in England, their output offsets less of the cost… but the research highlights an institutional gap: German and Austrian Chambers handle exams and quality assurance. English employers sort it out themselves, adding unquantifiable ‘hassle costs’ on top of that financial burden. Couple this with wage costs… is this interesting to know when thinking about employer engagement in Apprenticeships (beyond the Levy)?

Is the Cost of ‘Gold Standard’ Apprenticeship Training Worth the Cost To Employers?

There’s talk of Gold Standard apprenticeships, ambitions for more vocational skills at levels 4 & 5, and everyone knows apprentices should be ‘worth their weight in gold’… but look at that cost difference, plus those ’employer hassle costs’. Surely we need to be making this easier for employers to navigate… because the cost-benefit needs to stack up. According to Warwick and Gatsby’s research, it currently doesn’t.

Employers need to turn a profit. If the training and development sums don’t work out… well… could this explain the drop in employer investment in training and skills?

Does this explain the £6 Billion Drop in Training and Skills investment by employers?

In the summer of 2025, DfE highlighted that British employers reduced their investment in staff training by £6 billion in 2024 compared to 2022. With the above calculation and research, is this why??

I hope you enjoy Soundbite this week.

