Public Services student wins 'People of Peace' award

Hugh Baird College Public Services student, Alex Smith

Hugh Baird College (@hughbaird) Public Services student, Alex Smith, recently won the Strawberry Field’s young persons ‘People of Peace’ award for his dedication to the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Strawberry Field has been part of The Salvation Army since the 1930s as a place that supports vulnerable young people in order to give them the chance to succeed, and honour the site that inspired John Lennon.

To mark what would have been the 80th birthday of John Lennon, the team at Strawberry Field wanted to find a unique way of celebrating the legacy of John Lennon, and encouraging the peace which John so often spoke about.

During this time of pandemic, it is now important more than ever, to celebrate individuals.

Alex, alongside his studies at the College, has spent the past months using his talent and passion for playing the bagpipes to keep spirits up in his local community. He has been out playing the bagpipes through lockdown for the elderly and vulnerable, visiting them at their homes and even to care homes to play at a safe distance; all of this without charge. On the occasion that someone did give him money, he used it to shop for the local food bank, which was being run from his local pub to support people in the community.

Carl Giles, Hugh Baird College Curriculum Manager, said:

“This is a fantastic accolade and everyone at the College is extremely proud of Alex’s achievement and contribution to the local community. He is model student and despite his commitments away from his studies he still manages to excel in all aspects of his Public Services course. Alex is a conscientious individual, and will always put himself forward first to support and help others in need. I am confident that Alex will continue to serve his community in the future and make a difference.”

