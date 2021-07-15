 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Remote job postings boom revealed by LinkedIn’s UK Workforce Report

Details
Hits: 224
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Janine Chamberlin, UK Country Manager at LinkedIn

The impact a remote model will have on the #FutureOfWork 

As the latest ONS stats today find UK hiring is surging, new data from LinkedIn’s UK Workforce Report shows that a large share of these new roles are in remote jobs – with different industries showing 3 to 19 times the levels seen in June 2020 as the nation embraces the flexibility of working from home long-term. 

Significantly, even industries that had low levels of remote jobs one year ago, such as Retail and Transportation and Logistics, experienced double-digit increases in remote job postings advertised on the platform.

  • Remote job adverts soar as UK hiring rates bounce back to 2019 levels
  • The share of remote jobs by industry ranges from 3 to 19 times the levels seen in June 2020, as the nation embraces greater flexibility
  • Industries that had low levels of remote jobs one year ago, such as Retail and Transportation & Logistics, experienced double-digit increases of 11.6X and 18.5X respectively 
  • LinkedIn data shows that the UK is seeing a hiring boom, with hiring in June 2021 up 15.5% on June 2019 

Despite the end of restrictions and the widespread return to the office in sight, remote job opportunities are still on the rise according to new data from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

LinkedIn’s UK Workforce Report shows that the share of remote job postings advertised on the platform has increased substantially across all industries, with some sectors recording 3 to 19 times the level of remote job postings compared to June 2020.

Additional research from LinkedIn finds that 38% of UK workers would prefer to work remotely full-time in the future, while 49% prefer hybrid working, and 12% want to work full-time from the office. 

Industries that already had a relatively higher share of remote jobs in June 2020, such as Software & IT and Corporate Services, continue to invest in remote positions, seeing an increase ranging from 5.5X to 6.5X. The Software & IT sector in particular appears to be embracing remote work long-term, with more than one in five jobs advertised in June 2021 as remote positions. For industries like Healthcare, Finance, Hardware & Networking and Legal, one in ten advertised positions last month were for remote posts.

Significantly, the trend for remote work has also transformed industries where remote work was previously thought to be impossible to adopt. Sectors with low levels of remote jobs one year ago, such as Retail and Transportation & Logistics, experienced double-digit increases of 11.6X and 18.5X respectively as the pandemic forced businesses to adapt. Though it is still possible some remote jobs may revert back to in-person roles in the future as firms adjust long-term.

LinkedIn Table 1

Hiring rate on the rise as UK recovery sets in 

The rise in remote opportunities comes at a time of strong growth in hiring rates across the UK. LinkedIn’s Workforce Report reveals that hiring rates are steadily rising, up 15.5% in June 2021 compared with June 2019. All industries apart from Energy and Mining are meeting or exceeding pre-pandemic hiring rates - showing strong growth as the country’s recovery continues. 

Disadvantaged teens to benefit from revamped community music venture
Sector News
Vic Studios has rebranded as @WrexhamSounds AWARD-WINNING music studio
Institute of the Motor Industry lends support for 10 day nationwide tour showcasing the future of automotive thinking
Sector News
@The_IMI - Excitement hots up for Ardingly Ifield Solar Car Tour - Joh
Fewer students positive about their course amid pandemic
Sector News
@OfficeStudents - More university and college students have concerns a

The data shows that jobs in sectors that rely on in-person interaction are starting to bounce back now restrictions are set to lift following a tough year. The Recreation & Travel Sector has seen a 11.9% uplift in hiring compared to June 2019, as Brits look forward to booking summer holidays, with the Retail (19.9%) and Education sector (11.6%) seeing a similar rise. Construction has also seen a strong bounce of 27.4% compared to June 2019, as demand remains high for work. While it will take time for the labour market to fully recover the losses experienced since the pandemic started, recent hiring trends suggest that the UK’s labour market is headed in the right direction.

"It is great that we’re seeing an increase in remote roles that are being posted on our platform. Over the past year, many businesses have had to adapt to a fully remote model, which has been hard for some but has opened the doors to talent outside of the local area and to individuals who previously could not make it into an office.

"Companies are now listening to the needs of their current and potential employees and considering new talent from areas and backgrounds that they previously had to dismiss. This will not only help businesses, but will also provide opportunities to many who haven't had them before.” 

Jannine Chamberlin, UK Country Manager at LinkedIn

Methodology: LinkedIn analysed paid job postings open in June 2020 and June 2021 in the UK. A “remote job” is defined as one where either the job poster explicitly labeled it as “remote” or if the job contained keywords like “work from home” in the listing.

An additional study of 2,014 professionals in the UK was also referenced which was conducted by Censuswide for LinkedIn on 16th June 2021 to understand where people want to work in the future. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

The LinkedIn Hiring Rate (LHR) is the count of hires (LinkedIn members in each industry who added a new employer to their profile in the same month the new job began), divided by the total number of LinkedIn members in the U.K. By only analysing the timeliest data, we can make accurate month-to-month comparisons and account for any potential lags in members updating their profiles.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Disadvantaged teens to benefit from revamped community music venture
Sector News
Vic Studios has rebranded as @WrexhamSounds AWARD-WINNING music studio
Maintaining progress in tackling youth unemployment is vital, says NCUB
Sector News
Extending the #Kickstart Scheme is vital to addressing youth unemploym
Institute of the Motor Industry lends support for 10 day nationwide tour showcasing the future of automotive thinking
Sector News
@The_IMI - Excitement hots up for Ardingly Ifield Solar Car Tour - Joh
Fewer students positive about their course amid pandemic
Sector News
@OfficeStudents - More university and college students have concerns a
Over 50s embracing technology for education during pandemic, Research Reveals
Sector News
A new study by leading adult education charity, The WEA (@WEAadulted),
Same dataset, same research question, 29 different analyses – new research at ESMT Berlin shows potential variance in academic research
Sector News
New research, led by Martin Schweinsberg, assistant professor of organ
Over 70% of young people feel more confident than ever sharing their views online
Sector News
Racism, Black Lives Matter and Bullying top list of causes young peopl
Corona crisis could increase youth unemployment by 600,000 this year - and scar young people's prospects for far longer
Sector News
The current economic crisis risks pushing an additional 600,000 18-24-
Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye
Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub
Sector News
Boolean, the leading online tech academy, has created a new #EdTech gr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sid Madge
Sid Madge shared a video in channel. 51 minutes ago

MEEE FUEL 2021

MEEE FUEL 2021

FUEL is all about excelling personally and professionally by understanding, creating and utilising your best attributes more of the time. How we...

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Disadvantaged teens to benefit from revamped community music venture 1 hour 17 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 44 minutes ago

Women in Innovation Programme

Women in Innovation Programme

#KTNUK #Innovation #WomenInnovate UK's Women in Innovation programme empowers pioneering female entrepreneurs to develop innovations such as those...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5882)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page