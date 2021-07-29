 
D2L Brightspace accepted onto Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges framework

Stewart Watts

D2L (@D2L), a global learning technology leader, has announced that, following a competitive tender process, its Brightspace platform has been ranked 1st on the latest APUC Framework Agreement for VLE Solutions and Associated Services.

APUC (Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges) is the procurement Centre of Procurement Expertise and procurement consortium for, and jointly owned by, all Universities and Colleges in Scotland, working in partnership with its members to encourage innovation, best practice, collaboration and value delivery. 

The APUC Framework Agreement used the award criteria of core VLE functionality, user testing/evaluation, hosted infrastructure, project management and implementation, roadmap and customer leverage and integration and extension capabilities of VLE systems to provide complete insight for all APUC members. Brightspace scored particularly well for its core VLE functionality, integration and extension capabilities and user evaluation, and any APUC member looking to implement D2L’s platform does not have to go through a tender process. 

The initial two-year term of framework agreement is not exclusively for Scottish institutions, and can be used by members of other UK regional higher education and further education purchasing associations, including the Southern Universities Procurement Consortia (SUPC), London Universities Procurement Consortia (LUPC), North East Universities Procurement Consortia (NEUPC), Higher Education Procurement Consortia Wales (HEPCW), and North West Universities Procurement Consortia (NWUPC). 

"We are delighted with APUC’s decision to award D2L and Brightspace first place on its framework, ahead of our competitors,” said Stewart Watts, VP EMEA at D2L. “The pace of transformation in education has never been faster, and with this APUC Framework Agreement, universities and colleges across the UK will find it easier than ever to put Brightspace through its paces and decide whether it’s the right solution for their institution and students.”

