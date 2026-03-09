Innovative cosmetology hub takes centre stage during Colleges Week visit

A POLITICIAN visited a leading college to celebrate learner success, community partnerships and the vital role further education plays in developing young talent.

North Wales MS Sam Rowlands toured Coleg Cambria Deeside as part of Association of Colleges ‘Colleges Week 2026’, which this year carried the national theme Skills for All.

Mr Rowlands was welcomed by Director of Welsh Language Development Llinos Roberts before heading to the college’s newly launched Cosmetology Centre, where he received an overview of community-focused activity from Vice Principal Technical Studies Vicky Edwards and Natalie Connor, Vice Principal for Life Skills and Adult Learning, and met with learners to hear first-hand about their experiences.

Following the visit, Mr Rowlands said: “Coleg Cambria plays an important role in north east Wales, helping to upskill the next generation and working alongside employers to ensure our local economy has the skills base it needs.

“I always enjoy meeting with the team at the college and was very impressed by their latest endeavours.”

The innovative Cosmetology Centre is a trailblazing, first-of-its-kind facility designed to enhance learner experience while supporting the wider hair and beauty sector and local community. Purpose-built to support people who face barriers accessing treatments – including those living with dementia, cancer, autism, menopause symptoms and mental health challenges – it provides a safe, welcoming environment with modern facilities and specialist staff.

Since opening, it has supported 180 learners to develop professional, clinical and holistic therapy skills, while more than 125 community clients have accessed specialist treatments and wellbeing initiatives through its Cosmetology Hub.

Working in partnership with organisations including Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Nightingale House Hospice, Menopause Alliance, Alzheimer’s Society, and Anti-Racist Wales initiatives, the Academy promotes oncology massage and therapeutic touch, menopause-informed treatments, dementia-friendly salon awareness, LGBTQ+ affirming care and culturally competent practice.

During the visit, community learners shared their experiences. One of these learners was Jason Adams. Jason began studying in Deeside after being made redundant from Toyota following eight years’ service, partly due to arthritis limiting his ability to continue manual work.

Without prior English and maths qualifications, he is now aiming to progress to an Access course with ambitions of working in social work. He also spoke about his determination to create new opportunities for his family.

The visit also included the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Department, where Mr Rowlands met Curriculum Director Sam Moore and spoke with students about their educational journeys and future ambitions.

Thanking the MS for attending, Principal Sue Price said: “We were delighted to welcome Sam to Deeside during Colleges Week. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the breadth of activity across our campus and, most importantly, to celebrate our learners.

“The week highlights not only Coleg Cambria’s achievements, but the crucial role the further education sector plays in creating opportunity and supporting people at every stage of life.”

Chief Executive Yana Williams added: “Thank you to Sam for joining us during such an important national celebration.

“Colleges Week allows us to shine a light on our partnerships, our impact on communities and, above all, our learners, who remain at the heart of everything we do.”