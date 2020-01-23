Kirklees College building brought to life in Minecraft

Kirklees College student Charlie Hinchliffe who is studying towards his Entry 2 Life Skills course at the college has shown off his extraordinary Minecraft skills by building a replica of the college’s Waterfront Centre in Huddersfield.

Charlie, who completed this project in three months, has previously designed other notable buildings around the local area using Google Earth to help him capture every angle of each buildings design.

This is the first time Charlie has attempted to recreate the inside of a building and has purely based the design on memory from his time at college.

“Charlie has been playing Minecraft since he was 12 and once staff found out about his passion for this gaming adventure, it helped us bond with him and really brought him out of his shell. To see the difference in Charlie since he started work on this project is transformational, and we’re so proud and amazed at the amount of detail and time Charlie has put into this,” said Rachel Essen, Lecturer in Foundation, ESOL, Adult English and Maths.

Charlie will receive a special commemorative award from the college to highlight his achievement which will be presented by the college’s Senior Leadership Team.

“I wasn’t expecting this reaction to my Minecraft video. I really love my time at college and wanted to showcase how fantastic the building is. I’m very passionate about Minecraft and would say it’s my favourite thing to do. I hope to start thinking about my next project very soon,” said Charlie.

Charlie’s Minecraft Tour of Huddersfield’s Waterfront Centre is available to view above, why not have a sneak peek and get a taste of what the building has to offer before our upcoming Open Day on Saturday 25 January.

