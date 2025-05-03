Where’s the Joined-Up Skills Plan for Our Future? | FE Soundbite 795

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 795: 3rd May 2025 | Where’s the Joined-Up Skills Plan for Our Future?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

I was asked to give a talk at the AO Forum in London this week. I didn’t want to give the usual opening keynote. So if you weren’t there, here’s my ‘Gavin takeaway‘ (and it isn’t sushi or a tasty curry… which are two firm favs)!

Lost in the Noise of the Constant Shower of Policy Jigsaw Pieces

Thanks to everyone who feedback on my AO Forum speech, basically I wanted to look up. Look to the horizon and not get lost in the shower of skills noise of all these policy jigsaw pieces… often a policy piece is a concept, or a part-policy with no substance… yet… eg More to come on Level 7, more to come on the Flexible Skills and Growth Levy… I could go on, as a result there are SO many announcements affecting the FE and Skills Sector… without actual detail (eg what is included, what is flexible… What’s happening with Level 7)? Personally, I think cutting all Level 7 is a MASSIVE mistake, the Levy was based on employer choice, and employers VALUE higher level Apprenticeships. This thinking on ‘giving radical surgery’ or cutting Level 7, was also debated at the Lifelong Education Institutes event in London! .. and the audience voted and agreed, leave the Apprenticeship system as is, well alone from drastic change, like cutting Level 7. So I am not alone in this thinking!

I also unpacked the massive digital skills gap and the growth in technology at the other end, and how this is transforming skills (I even discussed the skills implications of co-bots). Whilst we have massive gaps, like nearly 1M NEETs, 7.5M adults without basic Digital Skills and then the AI Gender skills gap. Something needs to change. I also explored what long term intersectional and interdisciplinary support is needed for NEETs.

Rethinking the Levy with all job roles in mind!

Kate Shoesmith’s article this week on suggested reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy absolutely nails it, and really interestingly looks at the Levy with more flexible jobs in mind (which since before the Levy was created, has really grown to be more and more of the norm)… check out LinkedIn for the amount of ‘fractional’ jobs for some Execs, let alone other roles in hospitality, retail, care etc.

Educational Excellence in the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Dr. Steven Spence from The Sheffield College gave us a brilliant take on developing teachers through communities of practice.

Thinking of Puzzles… Roberto Hortal’sarticle on Why AI Alone Won’t Fix EdTech and Educators Are The Missing Piece in the Puzzle. Spoiler alert: AI alone won’t fix education’s problems! Educators are the MISSING piece. Interestingly, Roberto highlighted that the global education market is on track to hit $10 trillion by 2030. Yet, EdTech investment has dropped to its lowest since 2014, with just $2.4 billion recorded in 2024. If education is thriving, why is confidence in EdTech fading? Check out Roberto’s article for more on this!

Sector News Roundup

Interesting sector, borderline industrial strategy news, £4.75 million is heading into the semi-conductor industry for skills shortages, smart move given how that space is a major growth area, especially if things get more hectic around Taiwan in the near future (who are the global leaders in Semi-conductors).

NCFE’s National Education Awards finalists are out too, with so much amazing talent being recognised.

Next week we have two cool live streams on their way:

Episode 4 of Future skills – looking at Construction is live at 10am on Wednesday 7th May.

On Thursday 8th May at 10am, we have Episode 3 of Empowering FE Learning and looking at Engineering!

Berlin Baby:

On Monday and Tuesday I am off to Berlin for the Global Solutions Summit 2025. It looks like a very cool summit with a global perspective on skills, socio-economic and much more. It is basically a fringe, G20 think tank event, I am really excited to see how this all works and I will hopefully be able to share more on this next week.

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers