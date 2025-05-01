Finalists Announced for NCFE’s National Education Awards
National finalists have today (1 May) been announced as part of a celebration of vocational and technical education in the UK.
Launched by the education charity NCFE in 2018, the Aspiration Awards honour the success of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations from across Britain.
Following the submission of hundreds of nominations in seven unique categories, the shortlist was selected by a panel of 30 judges who play key roles across the sector and help to inspire exceptional work in education.
David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said:
“Congratulations to all the finalists of the Aspiration Awards 2025. Every year, we’re inspired by the incredible talent, hard work, and dedication shown across the further education sector – from learners and apprentices to the educators and organisations that support them. This year was no exception, and the quality of nominations made the judges’ task of selecting a shortlist extremely difficult. Good luck to all our finalists this year and a huge well done to everyone who was nominated.”
Winners of the Aspiration Awards are due to be announced in late June 2025. See the full list of finalists in each category below.
CACHE Outstanding Achievement
This unique award for 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of CACHE qualifications, recognises those who have gone above and beyond in the education, early years, and health and social care sectors. The finalists are:
- Emma Clegg, Darlington College
- Jo Fourmy, North Hertfordshire College
- Louise Turnbull, Burnley College
- Luca Filmer, Access Skills Ltd
- Sara Louise Gilpin, Southern Regional College
- Tirenioluwa Awe, NWSLC.
The judging panel for this category consists of Julie Hyde (Director of External and Regulatory Affairs, NCFE), Katy Morton (News Editor, Nursery World), Oonagh Smyth (CEO, Skills for Care), and Victoria Macdonald (Health and Social Care Editor, Channel 4 News).
Against All Odds
This category recognises a learner who has overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve success. The finalists are:
- Anya Clair, City of Wolverhampton College
- Ben Keith, Bishop Auckland College
- Carri Reynolds, Race Ahead
- Dave Leatham, Northern College
- Libby Smith, Aced Qualifications Ltd
- Maddie Davies, Coleg Sir Gar
- Mason Jackson, East Coast College
- Mollie Monaghan, St Helens College
- Sabia Parveen, Sandwell Adult and Family Learning Service
- Sameeha Kapadia, Gateway College
- Theresa Jackson, Nescot College.
The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Charlotte Jones (Operations/Project Manager, Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network), Gavin O’Meara (CEO and Founder, FE News), Helen Ketteringham (Chief People Officer, NCFE), and Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Innovation, NCFE).
Learner of the Year
This category recognises an exceptional learner for their work, either within their qualification or in relation to a particular project related to their studies. The finalists are:
- Abigail Clemens, Truro and Penwith College
- Dextra Rebelo, New College Swindon
- Isabelle Fazackerley, Shipley College
- Jessica Nichols, Midkent College
- Laura Lockhart, Northern Regional College
- Luca Trevena, Aced Qualifications Ltd
- Madison Jenkins, Aced Qualifications Ltd
- Molly Uju Ukadike, Access Skills Ltd
- Monuwara Bibi, Oldham Lifelong Learning – Oldham Council
- Scarlett Leek, East Norfolk Sixth Form College.
The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Ben Rowland (CEO, AELP), Catherine Sezen (Interim Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges), David Gallagher (CEO, NCFE), Jojo Silva (Capital Radio), and Rachel Johnson (CEO, PiXL).
Apprentice of the Year
The category recognises an exceptional apprentice for their work, either within their apprenticeship workplace or in relation to their classroom-based learning. The finalists are:
- Carly Tait, Learning Curve Group
- Elicia Swaine, Burnley College
- Finley Eades, Strode College
- Freya Adams, Leeds City College
- Macy Cowell, Learning Curve Group
- Natalie Panasiuk, Access Skills Ltd
- Natasha Warren, Burnley College
- Rachael Grenney, Achievement Training
- Sarah New, Gloucestershire College
- Zoe Field, Race Ahead.
The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Emily Rock (CEO, Association of Apprentices), Jane Hamilton (Journalist, Times/The Sun), Kasim Choudhry (Exec Director, Pathway Group), and Leanne Poole (Head of EPA Operations, NCFE).
Centre of the Year
This category recognises a school, college or training provider that has gone above and beyond to help their learners. The finalists are:
- Burnley College
- Burntwood School
- Education Partnership North East
- Game Academy
- Haywards Heath College, STEM Department
- Kiwi & Yuzu
- Newcastle United Foundation
- Orangebox Training Solutions
- The Melton Learning Hub
- The School of Public Services at Leeds City College (Luminate Education).
The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Alice Eardley (Interim CEO, Get Further), Anna Fazackerley (Education Journalist, Guardian/Observer), Mahreen Ferdous (Project and Partnerships Manager, Ufi VocTech Trust), and Michael Lemin (Head of Policy, NCFE).
Educator of the Year
This category recognises an educator who has gone above and beyond to support their learners. The finalists are:
- Caroline Kerr, Southern Regional College
- Jonathan Stone, Cornwall College Group
- Kelly Dace, Access Skills Ltd.
- Louise Turnbull, Burnley College
- Michelle Cray, Hull College
- Paul Yates, Northern College for Adults
- Rachel Briggs, Worcester Sixth Form College
- Rob Kirk, Coleg Sir Gar
- Sharon Stephenson, Colchester Institute
- Sophie Limb, GrimsbyTec.
The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Andria Zafirakou MBE (Arts and Textiles Teacher, Alperton Community School), Dr. Katarina Kolyva (CEO, Education Training Foundation), Parisa Shirazi (Director of Standards, WorldSkills UK), and Dr Rebecca Conway (Director of Research and Innovation, NCFE).
Support Staff of the Year
This award recognises a member of behind-the-scenes staff who has gone above and beyond to help learners or their colleagues. The finalists include:
- Andrew Firth, Leeds City College
- Charlie Watts, USP College
- Charlotte Binks, Leeds City College
- David Greenway, Hull College
- Diana Brown, United Colleges Group
- Diane Watson, New College Durham
- Emma Masters, North Hertfordshire College
- Katherine Oglesby, Access Skills Ltd
- Matthew Ward, Exeter College
- Shelagh Findon, Southern Regional College.
The 2025 judging panel for this category consists of Andrew Foster (Director of Programmes and Impact, Newcastle United Foundation), Brian Queen (Head of Customer Service, NCFE), Jacqui Jones (Head of Operations & Governance, The Exams Office), Vic Goddard (Executive Prinicpal, Passmores Academy), Shane Chowen (Editor, FE Week).
Responses