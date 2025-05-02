Flexible Solutions Offer Light at the end of the Skills Gap

The construction sector has faced exceptional pressure in recent years, exasperated by economic volatility and increased housing demands, which are further highlighting the widening skills gap. Julie Deeley, director of operations at EN:Able Futures, part of Efficiency North, explores how growing your own talent and investing in futureproofed skills are the biggest priority for organisations of all sizes.

It’s long been reported that more workers are needed in the sector, specifically 251,500 by 2028 according to the Construction Skills Network report. However, parallel to this is more than half of the 35,000 current vacancies that can’t be filled due to a lack of skills, higher than any other sector in the country.

Green skills, digital transformation and futureproofed specialisms are all contributing factors, and traditional routes to filling these roles are no longer working. We need to look at how more flexibility when accessing funding and training can provide the tools the industry so desperately needs.

The Current Climate

Last month, the Chancellor of the Exchequer presented her Spring Statement to parliament, including a commitment to supporting construction skills. This included a £600m package to train 60,000 more construction workers, establish technical excellence colleges, launch new foundation apprenticeships and expand skills boot camps.

On the surface, it’s fantastic to see such an injection of funds to the sector, however, with no detail on how we’re going to achieve this, including how the government who has set these plans aims to engage those delivering it, it’s hard to get excited about it being a reality just yet.

Additionally, Labour’s ambitious goal to get Britian building again and deliver 1.5m homes still overshadows many of these funding packages. If we’re struggling to find the skilled workers to deliver the current number of new homes a year, which is 100,000 off the government target, how are we going to have the resources for 300,000 homes a year?

Practical Skills for a Future-Ready Workforce

It’s clear that practical experience is essential for progression in the industry, and apprenticeship programmes are proving the value of taking young workers on that path from the start. Encouraging businesses to “grow their own talent” by recruiting young people on an entry-level apprenticeship and supporting advancement through qualifications, means they can cultivate talent from the ground up.

This approach allows employers to shape apprentices’ skills to meet specific needs, instilling industry standards and aligning them with company culture from the start. Over time, businesses can build long-term relationships, reduce turnover, and develop future leaders. It’s a proven solution to the skills gap but does require a longer-term vision.

Apprenticeships are undoubtedly an invaluable solution – for both employers and the apprentices proven by 33,000 new apprenticeships beginning in 2023/2024 academic year across the industry, according to the Construction Industry Training Board.

No Set Route

Positively, the government is also pivoting to focus on skills as a priority and replacing the Apprenticeship Levy with the Growth and Skills Levy is a good step in the right direction. The details of this change are still not firm but as the industry currently understands it, there will be more flexibility for training opportunities outside of standard apprenticeships.

One key change in progress is the introduction of Foundation Apprenticeships, part of the new range of shorter apprenticeships. Announced in 2024, these apprenticeships will provide a new type of sector-based qualification offering specific sectors, including construction, an entry level opportunity, increasing the workforce where it is needed most.

EN:Able Futures has been speaking to several different stakeholders with regards to the new Foundation Apprenticeships. We have experienced a growing interest in their effectiveness in the sector; in particular from contractors who would benefit from having skilled employees on site to support with increased building demands.

While we’re still waiting for these changes to be confirmed and understand what this will look like in reality, the benefit of having a flexible approach to skills means businesses can invest in training that suits their timelines, internal resources and future requirements – increasing retention and productivity in the process.

This will be increasingly important to maintain a consistent workforce, as currently those with redundant skills due to technological advancements and a focus on greener practices, often need to leave, or reach a ceiling in their progression.

Similarly, placing flexibility at the centre of the solution accounts for the different needs of SMEs compared to large national firms. Flexi-job apprenticeship programmes are available to all sized businesses and have proven particularly successful for SMEs where the pipeline of work or cash flow isn’t as secure. Flexi-job apprenticeships allow organisations to take on an apprentice for just part of their programme rather than committing to the duration if required, which has led to an increase in apprenticeship offerings from SMEs nationally.

Looking to the Horizon

The construction sector is rapidly changing, and it’s a positive step to see central government investing time and funds into future-proofing against increasing construction demand. While all the right tools are there, it’s important to realise that traditional approaches to this once in a generation problem simply won’t work.

We need to continue to collaborate and be adaptable with our solutions as the challenge evolves and changes. One size won’t fit all and with such a diverse sector comes the requirement for an equally diverse solution.

By Julie Deeley, director of operations at EN:Able Futures, part of Efficiency North