Empowering FE Learning – Construction and BSE Learning

Welcome to Episode 2 of Empowering FE Learning, this episode is all about Empowering FE Learning in Construction and Building Services Engineering. Empowering FE Learning is a brand-new five part live stream season, in partnership with Hachette Learning.

In this episode we unpacked the key issues facing the Construction and the Building Services Engineering sector. Construction is a major priority of the Labour government, with a target of 1.5M homes by 2031, yet there is still a significant shortfall of qualified entrants to the industry.

The UK government announced last month (April) a £600m investment to train new construction workers, aiming to tackle the 35,000 job vacancies in the sector. However, what else must be done to ensure our education and skills system is set up adequately to support new entrants to the industry and meet these ambitious targets?

The current routes to qualification are complex and unclear – what can technology and forms of blended learning do to support learners both in the classroom and onsite?

Unpacking these challenges are our expert guests: Nikki Davis, CEO, Leeds College of Building and Graham Hasting Evans, CEO, NOCN. Your co-hosts are Tom Randall, Product Manager, Hachette Learning and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Here is Episode 1 unpacking the season exploring Blended Learning in FE and how to Empower FE Learning.